Indians Come Back to Beat Storm Chasers 4-2

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Mitch Spence worked a quality start for the Omaha Storm Chasers (4-5/37-46), but they couldn't hold on, falling 4-2 to the Indianapolis Indians (5-4/36-48) on Thursday night. Spence allowed just 1 run over 6.0 innings and Omaha held a 2-1 lead into the 8th inning, but the Indians put up 3 runs in the top of 8th inning to complete the comeback.

The Indians broke onto the scoreboard first with an RBI single off Omaha starter Mitch Spence in the top of the 1st to take a 1-0 lead.

Spence then worked a perfect 2nd inning before facing just 3 batters in a scoreless 3rd inning thanks to a double play.

Spence kept Indianapolis off the board again in the top of the 4th inning and in the bottom half, Brett Squires tied the game 1-1 with an RBI single.

Indianapolis failed to score off Spence in the top of the 5th inning, and the Storm Chasers took the lead in the bottom of the frame on a Gavin Cross RBI single to make it 2-1 Omaha.

The Storm Chasers turned back to Spence in the top of the 6th inning, and he worked another scoreless inning before Dan Altavilla relieved him to begin the 7th inning. Spence finished his night having thrown his 3rd quality start of the year, allowing just 1 run over 6.0 innings while striking out 5.

Altavilla navigated a leadoff walk in the 7th inning for a clean frame, but Génesis Cabrera (1-2) put 2 runners aboard in the 8th inning, and Ben Sears allowed them both to score on a 3-run home run to put the Indians ahead 4-2.

Anthony Gose pitched a 3-up, 3-down top of the 9th inning, and Omaha put the tying runner on first in the bottom of the frame, but the hosts couldn't bring a run across.

Freedom Weekend begins at Werner Park on Friday night when the Storm Chasers will host the Indians again for Game 4 of the series. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M. CT with gates at 5:30 P.M., and Mason Black is scheduled to start for Omaha.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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