Bats Return with Series against Omaha Before All-Star Break

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats are back in action at home next week for their upcoming series at Louisville Slugger Field before they take time off for the MLB All-Star break. The 26th season of baseball in downtown Louisville continues with a six-game series from Tuesday, July 7 to Sunday, July 12 against the Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

The week features plenty of new and returning promotions for fans of all ages, including the return of our Nothing Night with baseball at its purest form on Wednesday, Root Beer Float Day on Sunday, where fans can purchase a ticket package to get their own float in a special Bats root beer float mug, and Surviving Island Humidity on Friday, where fans can meet a legend of the hit reality television competition Survivor, Rupert Boneham, while the Bats rebrand as the Louisville Humidity.

New for this season, the Bats will be implementing a clear bag policy for all games at Louisville Slugger Field. Full information on this new policy can be found at the Ballpark Guide on the Bats website.

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games, broadcasting on Talk Radio 1080 AM on Friday, while streaming on Sports Talk 790 AM for the rest of the series. Bats games are also live-streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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