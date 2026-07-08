Bats Open Series with 5-4 Victory

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats got a pair of home runs from Hector Rodriguez to back a quality start from Brandon Leibrandt, and the bullpen was strong to hold on for a 5-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers in the opener of a six-game series on Tuesday night.

The Storm Chasers quickly opened the scoring, with rehabbing Royals infielder Vinnie Pasquantino lining an RBI single to right off Brandon Leibrandt in the top of the first. Louisville quickly struck back. Rehabbing Reds infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes doubled off the left field fence in his first Bats at-bat, and Hector Rodriguez followed with a towering two-run home run 381 feet to right-center field, his team-leading 20th home run of the season, to put the home team in front.

Omaha responded in the second, with a two-run homer from Gavin Cross to regain the lead. An inning later, Rodriguez connected on his second home run of the night, a 392-foot solo shot to right to tie it at three.

The 3-3 score would last for the duration of Leibrandt's time on the mound. In a quality start, he threw 6.0 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on eight hits with no walks and five strikeouts. He would wind up with the win, his fourth of the season.

Following a pair of walks to start the bottom of the sixth, Will Banfield put the Bats back in front with a single through the left side of the infield, scoring Michael Chavis with the go-ahead run. A wild pitch later in the inning would score Austin Hendrick, putting the Bats up 5-3.

First out of the bullpen for Louisville, Zach McCambley allowed a run in the seventh but held the lead at 5-4. In his first Triple-A relief appearance, Chase Petty needed just 10 pitches to set the Storm Chasers down in the eighth, striking out two of three hitters he faced.

In the ninth, Hunter Parks allowed a leadoff walk to the first batter he faced but rebounded to retire the next three and wrap up the win, earning his fourth save of the season.

Next Game: Wednesday, July 8, 6:35 p.m. E.T. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Jose Franco (2-2, 3.27) vs. Storm Chasers RHP Mason Black (0-2, 5.52) Promos: Wednesday's game is Nothing Night, with no walk-up music, ad reads, videos, or on-field entertainment, just baseball in its purest form.







International League Stories from July 7, 2026

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