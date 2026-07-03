Plates Fall in Both Halves of Quasi-Doubleheader

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Originally beginning their Wednesday night contest as Cocos Locos de Rochester before rain washed away the final four-plus innings, the now Rochester Plates (4-5, 49-33) fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-4, 40-44) in both halves of their quasi-doubleheader. Lehigh Valley ran away with the game originally scheduled for Wednesday, 18-3, before handing Rochester an 11-9 loss in a high-flying game two. In a quiet game one, DH Abimelec Ortiz smashed a solo home run in the eighth inning to provide the biggest spark for Rochester in the continued contest.

The Plates, as aforementioned, were unable to find their footing in the second leg of Thursday's doubleheader, falling 11-9 to the IronPigs. 3B Yohandy Morales notched a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the second inning, while SS Trey Lipscomb delivered a two-run shot an inning later. Four other Plates notched runs, while LHP Alex Young allowed a pair of hits and runs apiece as Rochester's starter, with five other pitchers seeing action.

GAME 1:

Lehigh Valley struck early in the first inning Wednesday, after 1B Otto Kemp crushed a home run to left field to give Lehigh Valley an early 1-0 lead. An inning later, DH Paul McIntosh crushed a home run to left field of his own, extending the IronPig lead to 2-0.

Following a suspension Wednesday night due to heavy rain, the IronPigs resumed their offensive activity in the fifth inning Thursday. SS Christian Cairo had earlier singled, and moved to second on an infield single from RF Steward Berroa before the skies opened and rain came pouring in. When play resumed a day later, CF Dylan Carlson shot an RBI single to right field, allowing Cairo to score and Berroa to reach third. 2B Dylan Moore would follow this up with a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Berroa to reach home, making it 4-0 IronPigs.

Rochester responded in the ensuing half inning with a sequence of events that began with a 3B Brady House single to left field. Shortly after, C Harry Ford drove in a double to left field, allowing House to find third base. CF Robert Hassell III capped off the productive half inning for the Plates bats after logging an RBI ground out, allowing House to safely find home plate, cutting into the IronPig lead at 4-1.

The IronPigs added on to their lead in the sixth with Christian Cairo playing yet another role after sending a speedy ground ball to left field, sending Paul McIntosh, who previously had walked, to second. Following a batter timeout, Steward Berroa sent an RBI double to center field, sending both McIntosh and Cairo home. Lehigh Valley tallied one more run in the sixth after Dylan Carlson popped out on a sacrifice fly, allowing Berroa to reach home plate, making it 7-1 IronPigs.

One inning later, Lehigh Valley poured it on in the seventh after Dylan Moore doubled to center field, followed by Otto Kemp being hit by a pitch. The IronPigs would pull off a double steal immediately after, as Moore found third and Kemp got to second. Shortly after, LF Felix Reyes logged an RBI single to right field, sending Moore home and allowing Kemp to get to third. Paul McIntosh followed this up with an RBI double to left field, sending Kemp home and Reyes to third. To bookend the IronPig rally, Christian Cairo logged an RBI groundout, allowing Reyes to reach home plate, making it 10-1 IronPigs.

The Plates responded in the ensuing half inning with one run. Harry Ford was hit by a pitch, followed by Robert Hassell III being walked. Shortly after, 2B Phillip Glasser shot a single to right field, allowing C Riley Adams, who was pinch running for Ford, to make it to third, and Hassell to find second. LF Christian Franklin went on to pop out on a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing Adams to score, making it 10-2 IronPigs.

Lehigh Valley responded with an eight-run inning in the top of the eighth that began with a C Rene Pinto infield single, followed by a Dylan Moore walk. Otto Kemp went on to strike out swinging, but with it being a wild pitch in the process, Kemp made it to first safely to load the bases. Felix Reyes took advantage of the opportunity and launched an RBI double to right field, allowing Pinto and Moore to reach home plate, and Kemp to find third. Shortly after, Paul McIntosh would walk to load the bases, followed by Christian Cairo being hit by a pitch, advancing the base runners once more. After a mound visit and pitching change, Steward Berroa sent an RBI double to right field, allowing Reyes and McIntosh to score, and Cairo to reach third base. Dylan Carlson followed this up with an RBI double of his own, sending Cairo and Berroa home. Rene Pinto went on to hit the third consecutive RBI double of the inning to center field, allowing Carlson to score to make the lead 18-2 IronPigs.

The Plates found home plate in the ensuing half inning after Abimelec Ortiz launched a solo homer to center field, making it 18-3 IronPigs. After a scoreless ninth, the two teams wrapped up Wednesday's game with a final score of 18-3 and headed into the dugouts to prepare for game two of the doubleheader.

RHP Andry Lara started his 15th game of the season for Rochester and allowed four runs and hits apiece while throwing two strikeouts in 4.0 innings. RHP Paxton Schultz replaced Lara in the fifth to resume Wednesday's action, and allowed no runs on two hits while throwing two strikeouts in 1.0 inning of work. RHP Andre Granillo came in to pitch in the sixth and conceded six runs on five hits, while walking one batter and striking out two in 2.0 innings. RHP Robert Cranz replaced Granillo in the eighth, letting up six runs on six hits while walking two batters and striking out one in 0.2 of an inning. 2B Phillip Glasser wrapped up mound duties in game one, permitting two runs on three hits and one walk in 1.1 innings.

The Rochester Player of the Game is 1B Abimelec Ortiz. The Puerto Rican blasted a solo homer in the eighth inning, providing the Plates their largest offensive spark to begin this evening's doubleheader. The 24-year-old has now tallied the second-highest home run count on the team with 15, while also holding 58 RBI on the season.

GAME 2:

1B Felix Reyes picked up the game's first hit with a dart to the center-field wall, although it was quickly picked up by Trey Lipscomb and impressively thrown to C Riley Adams, who then tagged CF Steward Berroa out to prevent the game's first score. However, the IronPigs remained undeterred as DH Keaton Anthony smashed a two-run moonshot to dead center-field, handing the team a 2-0 margin as they exited the half-inning soon after.

After the Plates committed their first error of the game in the top of the second inning, SS Robert Moore granted the IronPigs a 3-0 lead after launching a double that fell just over the head of LF Robert Hassell III, scoring LF Bryan De La Cruz. The advantage was extended to 4-0 moments later, when Moore was sent home courtesy of a single from CF Steward Berroa that dipped neatly into center-field.

CF Andrew Pinckney kickstarted the Plates' offense in the bottom of the second, stealing second base after picking up his first hit of the game in the at-bat earlier. Moments later, a wild throw on a single from 2B Phillip Glasser allowed Pinckney to score for the team's first run of the game. Then, with the bases loaded, Yohandy Morales electrified ESL Ballpark with a go-ahead grand slam, scoring three baserunners to give the home squad a 5-4 lead. The moonshot came as Morales' 18th home run of the year, and Rochester's first grand slam of 2026.

The lead circled back and forth in the bottom of the third, first to the IronPigs as 3B Otto Kemp launched a soft line drive home run to center-field. SS Trey Lipscomb swiftly matched the energy, though, slugging a two-run shot to the foul pole patio to give the Plates a 7-6 advantage.

After a standstill through two innings, Andrew Pinckney miraculously robbed the IronPigs of a home run by making a jumping catch over the fence in the top of the fifth. His defensive intensity was matched by 2B Christian Cairo soon after, though, as the Florida native made an impressive diving grab to hand the Plates their final out in the bottom of the fifth and keep ESL Ballpark on its toes.

The IronPigs equalized the outing in the top of the sixth, when CF Steward Berroa ripped a single to second base, which delivered C Paul McIntosh home. 1B Felix Reyes then pushed the team out to a 10-7 lead with a powerful two-run homer to left field, which was succeeded with a beaming hit to right-field from DH Keaton Anthony, scoring RF Tommy Pham to give the IronPigs an 11-7 lead.

The Plates trimmed their deficit to two runs in the waning innings, as Riley Adams reached home base on a ground out, succeeded by DH Brady House doing the same moments later. Unfortunately for the Plates, though, it would be their final runs of the game as LHP Kirby Snead retired the side, capping off the IronPigs' doubleheader triumph.

In his second start of 2026, Alex Young allowed a pair of hits and runs apiece alongside a walk over 1.0 innings of action. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc, in his first Triple-A appearance since 2025, took over in the top of the second and let up four hits and runs each while tossing a strikeout over 2.0 innings of action. RHP Eddy Yean was given the nod in the top of the fourth and slung a pair of strikeouts, while RHP Gus Varland earned his first minor league appearance of the season in the top of the fifth. The Minnesota native worked an inning and hurled a strikeout, before RHP Luke Young entered the battle and allowed five runs on six hits. RHP Cole Henry came in as Rochester's final pitcher, closing the team's losing effort with a strikeout.

The Rochester Player of the Game is 3B Yohandy Morales, who finished 1-for-4 with five RBI, including a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the second inning. Morales' has now accounted for a team-high 18 home runs, and slashes .305/.374/.544 on the season. The righty ranks third in the International League in RBI (57), fifth in homers and 10th in OPS (.918).

After dropping three in a row for the first time since May 30 against Worcester, the Red Wings will look to rebound against the IronPigs Friday night at 6:45 p.m. LHP Jackson Kent will square off against LHP Kolby Allard as the two receive their eighth starts of the season.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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