Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 4 vs. Lehigh Valley

Published on July 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-5, 40-45) vs. Rochester Red Wings (5-5, 50-33)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Andrew Painter (0-0, 2.25) vs. RHP Luis Perales (2-4, 4.27)

LET FREEDOM SWING: Coming into their Friday night matchup against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with a three-game skid, the Rochester Red Wings played excellent defense and tied a season-high with 16 hits in a high-scoring 11-5 win...RF JOEY WIEMER led the way on both sides of the ball, launching his first homer as a Red Wing to go along with three hits and five RBI, while making an excellent catch over the wall to rob a would-be Lehigh Valley home run...all nine hitters in the Red Wings lineup reached base safely, including five multi-hit performances...Rochester will look to make it back-to-back wins to celebrate Independence Day tonight, sending RHP LUIS PERALES to the mound against IronPigs RHP Andrew Painter...

The Red Wings' victory last night improves their record to 17-4 against left-handed starting pitchers.

ST. LUIS: Coming off a no-decision in Charlotte on 6/28, RHP LUIS PERALES will return to the mound tonight for his 14th start (16th app.) of the season...the hard-throwing righty turned in 4.0 one-run innings in his previous outing, allowing a pair of hits while striking out four and walking a pair...across five weekend starts (Sat. & Sun.) this season, Perales has a 2.25 ERA (4 ER/16.0 IP) with nine strikeouts and a .220 BAA...the Venezuela native currently averages 98.5 MPH on his four-seam fastball as a starting pitcher this season, second-hardest among all International League SP (min. 25.0 IP).

WIEMER TAKE ALL: RF JOEY WIEMER turned in his first three-hit game and launched his first homer as a Red Wing in last night's win, going 3-for-4 while adding a pair of RBI singles to bring his total to five, and a a run scored...it marked his fifth career performance with at least five RBI, and first since 8/6/2025 at NAS, with Jacksonville...both of his hits came with two outs and runners in scoring position, a situation where the Ohio native carries a .286 (6-for-21) batting average with Rochester and Washington this season, with nine RBI...

His homer marked the 100th by Red Wings hitters this season, T-7th most in the International League...Rochester has not ranked inside the IL top 10 in that category since becoming a Nationals affiliate in 2021.

IT'S A HOUSE PARTY: Making two fantastic diving plays with his glove, while adding three hits (1 2B), a pair of RBI and a run scored last night was 3B BRADY HOUSE ...the Georgia native has now reached base safely in 12 consecutive games dating back to 6/20 vs. TOL, tied for the longest active streak on the team with C HARRY FORD ...over the course of those 12 games, House leads all Red Wings with 18 total hits and five doubles, while holding a share of the team-lead in XBH (6) with YOHANDY MORALES ...he also ranks third with a .360 batting average (18-for-50), fourth with a .429 OBP and .929 OPS, and fifth with a .500 SLG...he is now five RBI shy of 100 as a Red Wing since making his Triple-A debut in 2024...

Two of his three hits last night came off a left-handed pitcher, improving his batting average with Rochester to .387 (12-for-31) against southpaws, with a 1.231 OPS and seven XBH (2 HR, 3B, 4 2B).

THE YOHANDY MAN CAN: 1B YOHANDY MORALES extended his hitting streak to five-straight games with his 11th three-hit performance of the season last night, going 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and a pair of runs scored...the Miami product carries the seventh-highest home batting average in the International League this season (min. 100 home AB), hitting .327 (53-for-162) across 42 games played...he is also T-2nd with 53 total hits at home, T-3rd with 34 runs scored, fourth with 94 total bases, T-4th with 11 home runs, fifth with 31 RBI, and 11th with a .580 SLG, just one spot behind TREY LIPSCOMB (.590) in 10th...only ANDREW PINCKNEY picked up at least 50 hits at ESL Ballpark in 2025, and Travis Blankenhorn is the last to notch 60 (2024)...across the full season, Morales ranks third in the IL in total bases (159) and RBI (58), surpassing ABIMELEC ORTIZ (57, T-4th in IL) for the team lead...he also ranks T-4th in hits (90), sixth in home runs (18), seventh in batting average (.310), and ninth in SLG (.548) and OPS (.946).

BROTHERS IN ARMS: batting fifth and sixth in the lineup last night, CF ANDREW PINCKNEY and SS TREY LIPSCOMB picked up a pair of hits each...Pinckney added a pair of RBIs and a run scored in the victory, and now carries a .325 (27-for-83) batting average over his last 23 games since 6/3, with six multi-hit performances in his last seven since 6/25 at CLT...Lipscomb added two runs scored, a walk, and is now hitting .377 (23-for-61) with 13 RBI and a 1.095 OPS over his last 16 contests since 6/12...

Since making their Triple-A debuts in 2024, Lipscomb (256) and Pinckney (219) rank third and fourth, respectively, in games played by a Red Wing in the Nationals era (since 2021).

JACKED UP: LHP JACKSON KENT tied the team lead with his fifth win of the season last night in what was just his eighth Triple-A start, allowing one earned on five hits across 5.0 full innings with four strikeouts and a pair of walks...he has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of those eight starts with the Red Wings, and has turned in at least 5.0 innings in five outings...among qualified Nationals full-season starting pitchers this season, the Illinois native leads the way with a .206 BAA and 1.05 WHIP, holds a share of the lead with six wins, ranks second with a .667 winning percentage and 3.41 ERA, third with 80 strikeouts, and 10th with 68.2 innings pitched.







International League Stories from July 4, 2026

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