Sounds Sweep Jumbo Shrimp in Independence Day Doubleheader

Published on July 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NASHVILLE - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were swept 4-3 and 5-4 on Saturday by the Nashville Sounds in a doubleheader at First Horizon Park.

In the twin bill opener, the Jumbo Shrimp (49-36, 7-4) were able to grab the lead in their first at-bats. Kemp Alderman singled with one out before advancing to second on a ground out. Deyvison De Los Santos singled him in for the game's first run. After a walk by Connor Norby, Agustín Ramírez's double plated De Los Santos to make it 2-0.

The Sounds (49-37, 6-5) struck back in their half of the first. Jett Williams led off with a triple. He scored two batters later on Tyler Black's single.

The teams traded home runs in the fourth, with Andrew Pintar going deep in the top of the inning for Jacksonville. Andrick Nava went yard in the bottom of the inning to cut things to 3-2.

The score remained that way until the seventh. Jumbo Shrimp reliever Zach Pop (1-3) walked Black with one out before hitting Luke Adams with a pitch. An infield single from Jeferson Quero loaded the bases. Pop punched out Brock Wilken, but Luis Matos won it for Nashville with a two-run double to left.

Nashville jumped out to an early lead in the finale. With one out in the first, Greg Jones singled and stole second against Jumbo Shrimp starter Karson Milbrandt (0-1). Black then doubled to the right field corner to bring home Jones and give the Sounds a 1-0 lead.

With the same score in the third, Jones led off with a single before again stealing second. A wild pitch on ball four to Black for a walk pushed Jones to third. Quero cashed in a run with a single to left before Adams was hit by another pitch to load the bases. Luis Matos registered a sacrifice fly and Eddys Leonard added an RBI single. A wild pitch later scored Adams to make it 5-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp were quiet offensively until the sixth. Graham Pauley led off the inning with a double before Alderman singled to put runners on the corners. De Los Santos followed by blasting a three-run home run to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Three straight hits from Norby, Pauley and Alderman jumpstarted the seventh, with the latter scoring a run. A line out to deep center allowed the runners to tag to second and third. However, a pop out and a ground out ended the ballgame as Jacksonville came up short 5-4.

Jacksonville and Nashville wrap up their series with Sunday's 7:05 p.m. ET contest. LHP Dax Fulton (2-4, 5.10 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from July 4, 2026

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