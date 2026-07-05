Hens Win Game Five in Walk-off Fashion on Fourth of July

Published on July 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH- The Toledo Mud Hens (41-44) defeated the Iowa Cubs (35-48) on Saturday, July 4, a celebration of America's 250th birthday. Despite a few missed opportunities to put points on the board, the Hens pulled away from the Cubs just enough to come out on top in this nail-biter of a game, 7-6. Brett Callahan's bat was on fire tonight, as he garnered his first Triple-A home run and the walk-off base hit.

Starting pitcher, Troy Watson, got himself into a bit of jam to open the matchup. He allowed a pair of walks, but defense helped him get out of it clean. Three quick outs retired the Hens in the home half.

Iowa's leadoff in the second ripped a double to the left but Watson found his rhythm and punched out a duo to hold the opponent scoreless. Brett Callahan singled on a deflected ball then stole a bag. The Hens were sent away with Callahan left on third.

Following a walk in the bottom half of the third, Cal Stevenson crushed a two-shot bomb straight up the middle for a Toledo lead. (2-0)

The hits kept coming in the fourth. Eduardo Valencia doubled as first man up. Callahan smashed his first Triple-A home run, adding another two for the Hens (4-0). Two-out batter, Jace Jung, wanted a home run on his stat sheet as well. (5-0)

In the fifth, Iowa snagged a solo home run as its first number on the board (5-1). Valencia took one to the arm then advanced to third on Callahan's double. Trei Cruz walked to load the bases. For a second time, the Hens failed to bring runners in scoring across the dish.

Nick Sandlin relieved Watson in the sixth. The righty struck out two in his opener to send the Cubs away. Jung dropped a double down off the wall first up for Toledo. Max Anderson raced to first off his swing but couldn't reach before being tagged. Hens were held scoreless in the frame.

The the seventh was all Cubs action. Iowa tallied a two-run yard ball (3-5), an RBI-triple (4-5), and the game tying RBI-single (5-5).

Corey Julks singled in the eighth; limping at the base, Andrew Navigato subbed in as pinch-runner. Tyler Gentry replaced Cal Stevenson at bat, Gentry struck out to close the inning.

In the final frame, Gentry went to left field, Jung took first, and Navigato took second. Iowa scored one (5-6). A ninth-inning rally from Anderson and Clark hits put Toledo in position for the walk-off. Workman brought in the tying run and an intentional walk loaded the bases. With a swing of the bat, Brett Callahan fired the go-ahead RBI straight up the middle. Anderson came home and Fifth Third Field roared with Mud Hens pride.

The Hens are back one more time vs. the Cubs on Sunday, July 5, at 4:05p.m. where they look to end the series in a 3-3 split.

Notables

J. Jung - 2/3, 2R, HR, 2B, BB

B. Callahan - 4/5, HR, 3RBI

C. Stevenson - 1/2, HR, 2RBI, BB







International League Stories from July 4, 2026

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