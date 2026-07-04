Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Moves, July 3

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







Please note the following roster moves that affect the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp:

-RHP William Kempner has been recalled by Miami.

-RHP Ryan Gusto has been optioned to Jacksonville. He has not yet been assigned a number.







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

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