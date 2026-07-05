Indians Win Big Twice on America's 250th

Published on July 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Indianapolis Indians won the resumed game and captured the nightcap for a pair of big wins over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night at Werner Park. José Urquidy and Antwone Kelly teamed up to fire a five-hit shutout in the 6-0 Game 1 win. The Indians utilized two grand slams in Game 2 for a 17-4 thrashing.

Indians Record: 7-4, 38-48

Omaha Record: 4-7, 37-48

G1 WP: Antwone Kelly (4-5)

G1 LP: Mason Black (0-2)

G2 WP: Thomas Harrington (1-5)

G2 LP: Bailey Falter (1-2)

Andrew Kappes Broadcaster, Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field







International League Stories from July 4, 2026

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