Bats Can't Strike a Spark in 4-1 Loss to Columbus

Published on July 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats faltered on the Fourth of July, dropping their Saturday night matchup against the Columbus Clippers 4-1 at Huntington Park. Davis Daniel (L, 5-7) surrendered a couple of home runs in the loss, while Banfield's lonely solo shot and Hector Rodriguez's three-hit night didn't provide enough fireworks for the Bats to contend.

Daniel manned the mound for the Bats and looked efficient with a quick first inning but let up the first runs of the game in the bottom of the second. After a leadoff walk, Columbus brought a run home from second on an RBI single with one out in the inning. However, Louisville's defense held the deficit to 1-0 after Daniel tossed a strikeout and Will Banfield gunned down a stealing runner at second to end the inning.

After a double play forced by Columbus starter Rorik Maltrud (W, 2-0) ended the Bats' chances at their first runs in the top of the third, Daniel gave up a solo home run with one out to give the Clippers a 2-0 lead. When Louisville went empty again in the fourth despite Rodriguez gathering his second hit of the night, Daniel surrendered another solo homer in the leadoff spot to extend Columbus's advantage to 3-0.

Will Banfield provided the spark to Louisville's offense to begin the fifth, skying another solo shot to right field to put the Bats on the board. However, Columbus came back with a response in the sixth, tallying a double and a single off of Daniel to regain a three-run advantage at 4-1. Trevor Kuncl managed to get out of the inning scoreless in place of Daniel, finishing the starter's line at 5.1 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Rodriguez continued his consistent night at the plate, notching his third hit of the night with a single in the eighth. That moved Sam Haggerty to third with two outs in the inning, but Francisco Urbaez struck out to end the frame. Austin Hendrick reached on an error in the ninth, but Codi Heuer (SV, 5) shut the door on the Bats and secured the third win of the series for the Clippers.

Next Game: Sunday, July 5, 1:05 p.m. E.T. at Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Julian Aguiar (1-3, 5.24) vs. Clippers LHP Logan Allen (3-2, 4.28)







International League Stories from July 4, 2026

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