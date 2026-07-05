Redbirds Drop Fourth of July Game in Front of Sellout Crowd

Published on July 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with an 8-6 loss on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at AutoZone Park.

Memphis drew 8,876 fans for the Fourth of July ballgame, the third sellout crowd in 2026. With 34 games remaining in the 2026 regular season, three sellouts are the most in a single season since 2021 when the Redbirds also sold-out AutoZone Park three times.

Starting pitcher Mason Molina struck out eight batters in his Triple-A debut. The left-handed pitcher allowed three runs on six hits, walked three and allowed a home run in 4.0 innings pitched in his first game at AutoZone Park. Tink Hence, Cade Winquest and Jared Shuster each provided a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

First baseman Bligh Madris and third baseman Ramon Mendoza each smacked a solo home run in the loss. Outfielder Colton Ledbetter led Memphis with a 3-for-4 night with a run scored and a double. Left fielder Thomas Saggese drove in two runs in his second straight start in left field.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, July 5 to continue a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from July 4, 2026

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