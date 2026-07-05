Red Wings Cap off Independence Day Celebration with Walk-Off Fireworks

Published on July 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After staying alive in the series with an 11-5 victory Friday, the Rochester Red Wings (6-5, 51-33) made it two-in-a-row on Independence Day, taking home a low-scoring 2-1 victory in walk-off fashion against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-6, 40-46). LF Andrew Pinckney notched the game-winning hit, a base hit up the middle that scored DH Yohandy Morales. Five Red Wings pitchers combined to hold the IronPigs to just one run on six hits, led by 5.0 one-hit frames from starting pitcher RHP Luis Perales.

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Both teams traded zeroes through the first four innings, and Rochester came to the plate in the fifth in search of the ballgame's first run. SS Trey Lipscomb singled to center field and later scored on a double by CF Joey Wiemer, finally breaking the scoreless tie to give Rochester a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the seventh, a pitching change was all the IronPigs needed as RF Dylan Carlson walked and later stole his first base of the season to move into scoring position. Carlson advanced to third on a single from IronPigs SS Robert Moore. Then IronPigs 2B Dylan Moore hit a single of his own, bringing in Carlson and moving the other Moore to third as the IronPigs tied the game at one.

Pitching was the dominant factor throughout, and the Red Wings came to bat in the bottom of the ninth with a chance to win the ballgame. Yohandy Morales drew a walk and later advanced to second on a groundout. LF Andrew Pinckney then came through in the clutch with a walk-off single, giving Rochester a 2-1 victory on the Fourth of July.

RHP Luis Perales got the start for Rochester and pitched 5.0 innings, allowing one hit and two walks while recording seven strikeouts. Rehabbing RHP Max Kranick, making his Red Wings debut, relieved Perales and pitched 1.1 innings, allowing three hits while recording one strikeout. Also making his Red Wings debut, RHP Kyle Nicolas relieved Kranick and pitched 0.2 innings, allowing two hits, one run, and one walk while recording two strikeouts. RHP Paxton Schultz was next and pitched 1.0 inning, recording two strikeouts. RHP Luke Young finished things off in the ninth with a scoreless inning to earn the win.

The Rochester Red Wings Independence Day Player of the Game is RHP Luis Perales. The former Boston Red Sox prospect pitched 5.0 one-hit, shutout innings, striking out a season-high seven men while allowing only three baserunners. Perales has now allowed a combined one earned run on one hit in 9.0 innings across his last two starts, with 11 strikeouts.

Rochester will play the final game of the series against the IronPigs on Sunday at 1:05 p.m., as they look to win three-in-a-row and secure a series split. RHP Chandler Champlain will start for Rochester against RHP Drake Fellows for the IronPigs.







International League Stories from July 4, 2026

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