ROC Roster Moves

Published on July 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Washington Nationals have announced the following roster moves:

ADD: LHP Tom Cosgrove, traded from Houston to Washington, and assigned to Rochester. Will wear #59

ADD: INF Cayden Wallace, transferred from Double-A Harrisburg. Will wear #14.

ADD: RHP Max Kranick, continues Major League Rehab Assignment. Will wear #25.

CHANGE: C Kyle Hayes, transferred to Development List

DELETE: RHP Andre Granillo, designated for assignment by Washington







International League Stories from July 4, 2026

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