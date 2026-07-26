Red Wings Down Bisons in Back and Forth Battle

Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In a grueling series finale clash where both teams rapidly traded momentum, the Rochester Red Wings (14-13, 59-41) squeaked out a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Bisons (14-13, 49-53 on Sunday. CF Andrew Pinckney laid down two runs, while LF Joey Wiemer contributed a pair of doubles, with the first opening the game's scoring. Three other Wings had runs, while six different members connected on hits. LHP Erik Tolman secured his first Triple-A win on the mound, allowing just two hits and slating three strikeouts over his sole inning of work.

The Red Wings made their mark early on with a pair of runs in the top of the second, with LF Joey Wiemer slicing through the outfield gap with a double that scored CF Andrew Pinckney, who was brought into scoring position moments earlier. After C Riley Adams was hit by a pitch and brought to third base in the following at-bat, the 30-year-old raced home as 2B Cayden Wallace launched a sac fly into right field.

DH Rudy Martin Jr. set the scene for the Bisons' first run of the game in the bottom of the third, first grounding a single that narrowly escaped the glove of a diving Red Wings infielder. After stealing second and third bases, 3B Sean Keys ripped a pitch past two infielders, bringing Martin home to trim the deficit to a run.

The Red Wings brought their lead back to two runs in the ensuing half-inning, as Andrew Pinckney and SS Trey Lipscomb picked up base hits before Pinckney came home during a double play from the Bisons.

The Bisons took an advantage for the first time of the afternoon in the bottom of the fourth, as C C.J. Stubbs booted a three-run homer to center field, with the long ball falling inches away from the glove of a Red Wings outfielder.

RF Leandro Pineda began the top of the fifth in dazzling fashion, blasting a leadoff triple to the warning track. In the at-bat directly after, 3B Phillip Glasser blasted a pitch right outside the glove of a diving Bisons' infielder, scoring Pineda to knot the game back up at four runs apiece. DH Christian Franklin then walked, bringing Glasser into scoring position before he advanced to third during a ground out. Glasser finished his tour around the bases moments later, beating the defense to home base on a ground out from Andrew Pinckney.

After multiple defensive-oriented innings, the Bisons broke the scoring drought at the most crucial point of the contest. In their first base hit since the fifth inning,

RHP Andry Lara opened on the hill, registering 3.0 innings with an earned run alongside three hits and strikeouts each. Southpaw Erik Tolman entered to start the bottom of the fourth, slinging three strikeouts over 1.0 inning of work, while recent assignment LHP Jared Simpson came in as relief an inning later. Simpson allowed a hit and no runs alongside a strikeout, and was substituted for RHP Jack Sinclair midway through the bottom of the sixth, who succeeded in not allowing a hit or run over 1.2 innings, LHP Konnor Pilkington took over in the bottom of the eighth, throwing a strikeout while walking three, prompting RHP Gus Varland to take the mound in the same inning. Garland finished with two strikeouts and no runs or hits allowed, while LHP Zach Penrod assumed closing duties an inning later, recording a blank stat sheet with the exception of a walk.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is LF Joey Wiemer, who opened the scoring in the top of the second with an RBI double, before doubling yet again in a pair of innings later to finish 2-for-4 at the plate. Wiemer now holds the second-highest batting average (.368) and OBP (.455) alongside the third-highest OPS (.981) among all Red Wings in Sunday games (min. 15 AB).

After concluding their series with Buffalo in a 3-3 deadlock, the Red Wings will return home for a six-game set against another in-state foe, the Syracuse Mets, with the opening contest slated for Tuesday, July 28, at 6:05 p.m. The Red Wings are 8-4 versus the Mets this season, currently riding a three-game win streak against the team.







International League Stories from July 26, 2026

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