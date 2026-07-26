Red Wings Fall to Bisons in Low-Scoring Pitcher's Duel

Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After a late rally fell short Friday, the Rochester Red Wings (13-13, 58-41) dropped their second-straight contest to the Buffalo Bisons (14-12, 49-52) Saturday night, 3-1. Making his Triple-A debut, LF Leandro Pineda picked up two hits and scored a run, the only multi-hit performance by a Red Wing in the contest. On the mound, RHP Luis Perales allowed two earned runs over 5.0 full innings of work.

The Bisons' half of the fourth inning began with 3B Charles McAdoo drawing a walk. He advanced to second on a groundout and moved to third on a flyout before RF Je'Von Ward launched his 11th home run of the season, handing Buffalo a 2-0 lead.

Rochester answered in the top of the sixth inning as Leandro Pineda, making his Triple-A debut, singled to right field. Pineda moved to second after 2B Phillip Glasser drew a walk, and both runners advanced on a groundout. With the bases loaded following a walk by 1B Abimelec Ortiz, Pineda scored on a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Buffalo seventh began with a single from CF Ismael Munguia, who advanced to second on a walk to SS Josh Kasevich. Munguia moved to third on a double play, and later scored on a Charles McAdoo triple to make it 3-1 Bisons.

Given one final chance to tie or take the lead in the top of the ninth inning, Rochester was retired in order on a flyout followed by back-to-back strikeouts.

Right-hander Luis Perales got the start for Rochester, pitching 5.0 innings while allowing two hits and two runs, walking five, and striking out four. RHP Kyle Nicolas took over for Perales and pitched 1.0 inning, allowing two hits, one run, and three walks while striking out two. RHP Paxton Schultz was called upon after Nicolas and pitched 1.0 inning, retiring the side with a double play and a flyout. RHP Justin Lawrence, making his Red Wings debut, followed Schultz and pitched 1.0 inning, striking out two.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game today is LF Leandro Pineda. The Venezuela native making his Triple-A debut, went 2-for-3, scoring the Wings' lone run. Pineda has picked up four hits in 13 at-bats (.308) through his first four games of July (3 w/ HBG). He is the 60th player to suit up for the Red Wings in 2026.

Rochester will play the final game of the series against the Bisons Sunday at 1:05 p.m., as they will look to bounce back and earn a series split. RHP Andry Lara will start for Rochester against RHP Simeon Woods Richardson for the Bisons.







International League Stories from July 25, 2026

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