Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 29 vs. Syracuse

Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (12-15, 50-52) vs. Rochester Red Wings (15-13, 60-41)

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 - 11:05 a.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Jack Wenninger (4-6, 3.59) vs. LHP Zach Penrod (1-3, 3.56)

SAVED BY THE WINGS: Opening up a six-game series at home against the Syracuse Mets (12-15, 50-52), the Rochester Red Wings (15-13, 60-41) took game one of the series with a tight 6-5 win Tuesday night...the Red Wings scored five runs in the bottom of the second to give them an early 5-1 cushion, a lead that they would hang on to for the remainder of the evening... RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN and 2B CAYDEN WALLACE both produced two RBI to boost Rochester for their 60th win of the season...RHP JUSTIN LAWRENCE entered in the top of the ninth for Rochester to close the door and collect his first Triple-A save since 8/9/22 with Albuquerque (COL)...

THE PEN IS MIGHTIER: LHP ZACH PENROD will start things off on the mound today as Rochester will be partaking in a bullpen game... it's his eighth starting assignment of the campaign and first since 7/19 vs JAX (2.0 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 SO)...the Idaho native has a 1.64 ERA in games he starts the first inning on the mound this year, which ranks eighth-lowest amongst all Triple-A starters in 2026 (min. 10.0 IP)...

60 CENT WINGS: With last night's victory, the Red Wings improved to 60-41, reaching the 60-win mark in just 101 games... it is the fastest Rochester has collected 60 victories since the 1997 Governors' Cup championship team accomplished the feat in only 99 games... the Wings are the first team in the International League to reach 60 wins this season and second team in all of Triple-A to the mark, just two games back behind the Las Vegas Aviators (62-39)...

KEN WIN 'EM ALL?: LHP JACKSON KENT earned his seventh win of the season on the mound last night, slinging four strikeouts and allowing three runs over 5.1 innings pitched...the Illinois native holds the most wins by a pitcher among all Nationals full-season minor leaguers, also ranking second in strikeouts (100) and winning percentage (.667), alongside the fourth-lowest ERA (3.86) and WHIP (1.14). Kent is allowing left-handed hitters to bat just .188 (12-for-64) on the season.

FRANK(LY) THE TANK: RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN crowded the stat sheet in last night's victory over Syracuse, going 2-for-4 with a 2-RBI double that gave Rochester a 5-1 advantage in the bottom of the second...the former Arkansas Razorback is batting .298/.398/.583 with 15 RBI and 13 extra-base hits against the Mets since 2021. Franklin has recorded a hit in over half of his performances this month, including a trio of multi-hit outings.

HOTTER THAN A PISTOL: SS TREY LIPSCOMB went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in last night's game...he is slashing .350/.404/.550 with 17 RBI and eight extra-base hits in 21 July games...Lipscomb is two extra-base hits shy of 150 for his Minor League career...his 11 home runs at home this season are tied for sixth among Triple-A hitters, alongside teammates YOHANDY MORALES and ABIMELEC ORTIZ ...

RED WINGS REWIND...1974: RHP Paul Mitchell pitched a complete game shutout, allowing only three hits against the Syracuse Chiefs at Silver Stadium to clinch the International League North for the Red Wings with 12 regular season games remaining... The Red Wings would later in the season go on to be crowned the 1974 Governors' Cup Champions...







International League Stories from July 29, 2026

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