Redbirds Drop Saturday Night Game in Front of Sellout Crowd

Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and nine-game homestand with a 9-4 loss to the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis drew a sellout crowd of 8,589 for the loss, the fourth sellout crowd of the season. The sellout marks the most sellouts in a single season since the club packed AutoZone Park to the brim eight times in 2019.

Catcher Leo Bernal went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in the loss. Center fielder Colton Ledbetter reached three times in the game, scored twice and laced a double. Nine of the 10 Redbirds with a plate appearance in the game tallied a base hit. Third baseman Nolan Gorman and shortstop Thomas Saggese both tallied an RBI.

Starting pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (0-2) allowed five runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out six in his second career Triple-A start. The switch pitcher tossed the first 3.0 frames of his 4.1-inning outing scoreless. All three relievers allowed a run in the loss.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, July 26 to wrap up a six-game series and a nine-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from July 25, 2026

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