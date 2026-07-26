RailRiders Again Fall 8-1 to Syracuse

Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 8-1 to the Syracuse Mets Saturday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders have dropped back-to-back games by the same score.

For the second straight day, Ronny Mauricio launched a two-run home run in the first frame. In the top of the third, former RailRider Ben Rortvedt homered to plate three more runs for a 5-0 advantage.

SWB got on the board in the bottom half. George Lombard Jr. worked a walk and scored on an RBI single from Marco Luciano.

The Mets tacked on two more thanks to run-scoring singles from Ryan Clifford and Rortvedt. Mauricio smashed a solo shot to lead off the ninth for an 8-1 final score.

Alexander Cornielle (L, 1-2) allowed five runs on five hits in two and two thirds. Rafael Montero, Kervin Castro, and Brad Hanner were clean out of the bullpen. Syracuse's Robert Stock let up just one run in 3.2 frames, but Jonathan Pintaro (W, 3-0) earned his third win of the season out of the bullpen.

The RailRiders finish up their series against the Mets Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. Yankees #3 prospect Elmer Rodríguez is set to face off against Mets #8 prospect Jack Wenninger in a rematch of the series opener. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 15-9, 52-46







International League Stories from July 25, 2026

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