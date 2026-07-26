SWB Game Notes - July 26, 2027

Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (12-13, 50-50) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-9, 52-46)

July 26, 2026 | Game 99 | Home Game 48 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:35 P.M.

RH Jack Weisenburger (1-4, 6.85) vs #3 RH Elmer Rodríguez (6-3, 3.03)

Weisenburger (7/17 vs BUF): 3.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 SO, 61 P (37 S) [RR, 13-5]

Rodríguez (7/21 vs SYR): 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 3 SO, 77 P (42 S) [RailRiders, 13-5]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (July 25, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 8-1 to the Syracuse Mets Saturday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders have dropped back-to-back games by the same score.

For the second straight day, Ronny Mauricio launched a two-run home run in the first frame. In the top of the third, former RailRider Ben Rortvedt homered to plate three more runs for a 5-0 advantage.

SWB got on the board in the bottom half. George Lombard Jr. worked a walk and scored on an RBI single from Marco Luciano.

The Mets tacked on two more thanks to run-scoring singles from Ryan Clifford and Rortvedt. Mauricio smashed a solo shot to lead off the ninth for an 8-1 final score.

Alexander Cornielle (L, 1-2) allowed five runs on five hits in two and two thirds. Rafael Montero, Kervin Castro, and Brad Hanner were clean out of the bullpen. Syracuse's Robert Stock let up just one run in 3.2 frames, but Jonathan Pintaro (W, 3-0) earned his third win of the season out of the bullpen.

NEWS AND NOTES

CASTRO'S COMMAND- Reliever Kervin Castro was recently called up to New York as the "27th Man" as a part of their doubleheader on July 22. He entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs and struck out a pair of batters to strand the runner. With the Yankees, he holds a 3.38 ERA in two appearances with no walks and four strikeouts. With Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the righty holds a 1.95 ERA in 21 outings with just six walks while striking out 30. Castro has two wins and three saves proving why he is on the 40-man roster. Last season, Castro held a 1.53 earned run average in 35 appearances out of the bullpen for SWB.

ELMER'S ENERGY - Yankees #3 prospect Elmer Rodríguez has been up and down with the Yankees this season after joining the team as the "27th Man" for their split doubleheader on Sunday. However, he did not pitch. He threw five innings of three-run ball in the series opener on Tuesday. Elmer earned his first big-league call up on April 29. He has pitched four times with New York, most recently his last start on June 21 versus Cincinnati. Rodríguez took the loss allowing three runs in four innings. Along with a home run, he allowed a pair of walks while striking out four. The number #73 overall prospect in Minor League Baseball has pitched well in Triple-A for a 2.85 earned run average. In thirteen starts, the right-hander has gone 66.1 innings with 67 strikeouts. Rodríguez was picked up in a trade with Boston for C Carlos Narváez in 2024.

ONE IS A LONELY NUMBER - The RailRiders have only hit one home run in the first four games of this series. Ernesto Martínez Jr. had a solo shot in the opener on Tuesday but since then SWB has not left the yard. This is odd for them after hitting five in the two-game set against Worcester last week. The team has totaled 138 long balls, which is third most in the International League.

GEORGE'S GAME - George Lombard Jr. has been stellar for the RailRiders since his return off the Injured List. He has hit .478 in seven games back and has continued his hit-streak. The Yankees #1 prospect began his now 15-game hit streak back on June 12 but paused due to a stint on the Injured List. In that time, the righty has had 23 hits, including ten doubles and three home runs. He is also amidst a 23-game on-base streak that dates back to May 29. Throughout that, he has had 28 hits, 18 walks, and was hit by a pitch twice.

WATSON'S WORKING - Danny Watson impressed out of the bullpen Friday night, keeping the Mets off the board through an inning and a third of work. He lowered his season ERA to 4.35 with three wins and two saves. The righty has recorded 46 strikeouts compared to just 17 walks. The 25-year-old is a homegrown talent, being drafted in the 15th round of 2021 by New York out of Virginia Commonwealth University.

EVERYBODY MAKES MISTAKES - SWB made a pair of errors in the game last night, one of which contributed to an unearned run. The RailRiders have accumulated 92 errors which second most in Triple-A. The Mets are in the top of the pack as well with 78 miscues.

MINI SUBWAY SERIES - The RailRiders and Mets are set to play their final game of the season against each other. The Mets lead the series with 14 wins to the RailRiders nine. Last season, SWB took the series with a 17-7 record. The home team has a chance to split the series if they win the Sunday contest.

AGAINST IOWA - Early early Monday morning, SWB will travel to Philadelphia to board a plane on to Iowa. It will be the first time the teams have met up since 1990. The teams played five times, including a pair of games at home and three contests on the road.







International League Stories from July 26, 2026

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