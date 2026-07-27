Sounds Pull Away from Space Cowboys for Second Straight Win

Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - Nashville is leaving Texas winners of two straight after taking down the Space Cowboys 8-1 in Sunday's series finale at Constellation Field. Leading 2-1 through seven innings, the Sounds exploded for six runs in the top of the eighth to pull away from Sugar Land.

Luis Matos got the scoring started with a RBI triple in the top of the third inning as the Sounds started the frame with back-to-back extra-base hits by Eduardo Garcia and Matos. Brewers no. 13-rated prospect Jeferson Quero added a two-out RBI single to give Nashville an early two-run lead. Sugar Land cut the lead to one as former Sound Raynel Delgado greeted Reiss Knehr into the game with a solo home run on the first pitch Knehr threw out of the Nashville bullpen in relief of Lyon Richardson (3.0 IP, 2 H, K).

Rehabbing lefty DL Hall worked two hitless and scoreless innings in his second appearance of his Major League rehab assignment with the Sounds to earn the win on the mound. Cameron Wagoner pitched around a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh in his first of two scoreless innings in relief of Hall. He had to wait a while before returning to the mound as the Sounds batted around in the top of the eighth to the tune of six runs on six hits. Nashville entered the eighth inning with just five hits through seven innings off Sugar Land starter Ethan Pecko and Michael Knorr.

Tyler Black started the big inning with a leadoff walk that chased Julio Rodriguez after he allowed a pair of walks over 0.1 IP and 15 pitches. Luke Adams tallied the first run of insurance with a RBI single and was later followed by a RBI single for Ethan Murray. Jacob Hurtubise then recorded a two-RBI single before Matos and Brock Wilken hit back-to-back RBI doubles to ballon the Nashville lead to 8-1 and send Black back to the plate for second at-bat in in the inning.

Wagoner spun a three-up, three-down bottom of the eighth and Blake Holub finished off the win with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to give the Sounds their second straight win after dropping the first four games of the series.

Nashville will return home for the start of a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) beginning Tuesday, July 28 at First Horizon Park. First pitch in the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

COVERING OUR EXTRA BASES: Luis Matos ended the series with a hit in each of the last two wins for Nashville after going 0-for-11 through his first three games played to start the series. His RBI triple in the third inning was his first three-bagger of the season and first since hitting a triple on August 21, 2025, with the San Franciso Giants against the San Diego Padres. Sunday's triple was just the seventh of his minor league career (492 games) and first since he recorded a triple in back-to-back games with Triple-A Sacramento on May 19-20, 2023, against the Reno Aces. Sunday was the eighth multi-RBI game for Matos in 50 games played with Nashville this season. He is tied with Luke Adams for the third-most multi-RBI games on Nashville's active roster. The pair trail Jeferson Quero (14) and Brock Wilken (13).

ON THE DL: Major League rehabber DL Hall made the second appearance of his rehab assignment with Nashville against Sugar Land and tossed two hitless, scoreless innings to earn the win on the mound. It was his first win since May 26, 2025, with Milwaukee against the Boston Red Sox. In three total rehab appearances between Nashville and High-A Wisconsin this season, the left-hander has allowed just two hits and a run over 4.2 IP with six strikeouts and three walks. Hall also earned a win during a two-game rehab assignment with Nashville last season on May 21 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

CIRCLE THE WAGON: Cameron Wagoner has yet to surrender a run through his first three Triple-A appearances with the Sounds after tossing two scoreless innings in Sunday's win over Sugar Land. The right-hander has allowed just two hits through his first 4.1 IP and has four strikeouts to one walk. He has allowed just six runs total across 22 appearances (31.0 IP) between Nashville and Double-A Biloxi.

SUGAR RUSH: Brewers no. 16-rated prospect Luke Adams ended his week in Sugar Land hitting .421 (8-for-19) with two doubles, a RBI, four walks, and six runs scored in six games played after going 1-for-4 in Sunday's finale. Adams had a OBP of .542 for the six-game series and carried a 1.068 OPS.

END ON HIGH NOTE: Nashville improves to 12-6 in series finales this year with Sunday's win over the Space Cowboys. The Sounds have been excellent in the bookends of series with a 22-14 record combined to start and end series this year. Sunday's win also puts manager Rick Sweet at 2,494 career wins, and the Sounds' all-time winningest manager is only three wins away from owning the second-most wins in Minor League Baseball history.







International League Stories from July 26, 2026

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