Nashville Falls to Space Cowboys for Third Straight Night
Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - The Nashville Sounds dropped their third consecutive game to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys with a 6-2 loss Friday night at Constellation Field. Luke Adams extended his multi-hit streak to three consecutive games, his 12th multi-hit game of the season.
Nashville pulled ahead in the top of the third inning as Ethan Murray got on base with a leadoff walk. After Murray moved to second base on a ground out by Eduardo Garcia, Brandon Lockridge reached base on a throwing error by Shay Whitcomb, which scored Murray for the 1-0 lead. The Space Cowboys however stole the lead from Nashville in the bottom half of the third with two straight runs off Tyson Hardin, allowing four singles in the inning.
Hardin ended his evening allowing two runs on six hits and struck out seven hitters in four innings of work before Reiss Knehr took the reins in the bottom of the fifth inning. Despite allowing three hits in the frame, Knehr stranded two runners on base before Brett Wichrowski made an appearance in the bottom of the sixth inning. Sugar Land began to pull away in the frame, crossing home four more runs off two hits and a sacrifice fly for a 6-1 lead.
The Sounds offense were held scoreless through the next five innings since taking the early lead as they mustered just one hit and stranded four runners on base. Wichrowski ended his night allowing four runs (1 ER) on two hits, struck out two batters and secured the first two outs of the seventh inning before being relieved by Blake Holub, who took over to get the final out with a strikeout.
After Holub faced his only batter of the night in the seventh, Drew Rom replaced him tossing a scoreless eighth inning and working around a one-out walk as the Sounds had one last chance in the top of the ninth inning. Adams began the frame with his seventh double of the season into center field. A wild pitch by Sugar Land's pitcher advanced Adams to third base and set up Jeferson Quero to ground out towards second base, which scored Adams as the Sounds fell to the Space Cowboys 6-2.
The Sounds and the Space Cowboys continue their six-game series at Constellation Field on Saturday, July 25 with a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., with LHP Colton Gordon set to start for Nashville in game one. RHP Coleman Crow will get the start in game two.
POSTGAME NOTES:
DON'T MESS WITH HIM: Tyson Hardin had an efficient Friday night against the Space Cowboys, allowing two runs on six hits and adding seven punchouts in four innings of work. Hardin has been one of the more dominant pitchers for the Sounds this season and has posted a 3-1 record with a 3.48 ERA in 12 starts. The no. 9-rated prospect currently leads in strikeouts (105), games started (19) and innings pitched (91.1 IP), ranks third in WHIP (1.31) and fourth in ERA (4.83) among full-season minor league pitchers in the Brewers' farm system this season. Since joining Milwaukee's system in 2024, the 24-year-old also ranks 10th in strikeouts (203) and 15th in ERA (3.77) among full-season pitchers. He has posted a 10-10 record across 42 appearances (41 starts).
TASTES SO SWEET: Luke Adams continues to dominate in this week's series against the Space Cowboys, picking up his third consecutive 2-hit game. The three straight multi-hit games for Adams marks as the longest-active multi-hit streak on the team and ties for the longest multi-hit streak with seven other Sounds hitters this season. The no.16-rated prospect currently ranks tied for second in consecutive multi-hit games (3) in the International League and is tied for fifth at the Triple-A level. He is hitting .545 (6-for-11) with a double through this week's series against Sugar Land. He has posted 12 multi-hit games this season, which is the second-most on the active roster behind Jeferson Quero (19).
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