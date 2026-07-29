Sounds Avoid Shutout in Loss to Knights

Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE- The Sounds opened a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights with a 6-1 loss on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Nashville pushed across a ninth inning run to spoil Charlotte's shutout bid while Brandon Lockridge collected a multi-hit game and first hits in the third game of his Major League rehab assignment.

Right-hander Brett Wichrowski, who made his first start and second overall appearance since a lengthy stay on the Injured List worked 1.1 IP and faced eight batters on Tuesday night. Charlotte's Ryan Galanie hit a two-run homer in the top of the first that proved to be the only runs the Knights would need in the series opener. Kaleb Bowman tossed 2.0 IP in relief and surrendered two hits and a walk in the top of the fourth and exited the game, leaving two runners aboard for Carlos Rodriguez. The Knights pushed their lead to six runs on their second home run of the game, and the only run charged to Rodriguez, who totaled 3.2 IP and allowed five hits in his outing

Jeferson Quero singled in the bottom of the second and was the only hit Nashville had until Lockridge started the home half of the fourth with his first hit of his rehab assignment. Jose Urquidy stymied the Nashville lineup to just two hits over five scoreless innings in his first start for Charlotte after a trade from Pittsburgh. Left-hander Hagen Smith tossed a perfect inning with two strikeouts in the bottom of the sixth and turned the ball over to Mason Adams. The Knights right-hander worked the final three innings on the mound. After Urquidy and Smith saw just three Nashville base runners reach base on their watch through the first six innings, Adams walked four and allowed a hit as Nashville began knocking on the door in the ninth.

Lockridge recorded his second hit with a one-out single before seeing Adams issue free passes to Tyler Black and Luke Adams to load the bases. Quero barreled up a ball right to Andy Weber at short who tried to double off Black with a quick flip to second base. Nashville avoided the game-ending double play and instead saw Lockridge scoot home on the error for the only Sounds run of the night. The third walk of the inning re-loaded the bases and sent Darrien Miller to the plate. His five-point battle with Adams ended with an unassisted putout for Galanie manning first base to end any comeback aspirations Nashville may have had.

Brewers no. 9-rated prospect Tyson Hardin (3-2, 3.48 ERA) is scheduled to get the ball for Nashville in game two of the set Wednesday night as the Sounds aim to even the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

LET'S TOUCH BASE SOON: Darrien Miller extended his on-base streak to 11 consecutive games by drawing a leadoff walk in the bottom of the third inning. The 11 straight games on base marks as the longest-active on-base streak on the Sounds, with Akil Baddoo snapping his 12-game on-base streak in his first game back with Nashville since June 20. The 25-year-old has been hitting .324 (12-for-37), five XBH, eight RBI and four runs since July 5. Miller's longest on-base streak sits at 18 consecutive games when he did so with Double-A Biloxi during the 2024 season. He hit .286 (16-for-56) with three doubles, six RBI and nine runs in that span. In his first 16 games with Nashville, Miller is hitting .265 (13-for-49), five XBH, eight RBI and five runs.

LOCKED IN: Major League rehabber Brandon Lockridge recorded his first multi-hit game in three games with the Sounds, going 2-for-4 and scoring a run in the ninth inning. It marked his first multi-hit since May 8 against the New York Yankees (2-for-2) and his fifth career multi-hit game for the Sounds in 15 games played since 2025. The multi-hit game marks the 168th of his career (MiLB, MLB). Lockridge posted a .351 batting average (20-for-57) with three doubles, seven RBI and 12 runs in 13 games with the Sounds during the 2025 season after he got traded from the San Diego Padres on July 31, 2025.

I CARE-O: Jeferson Quero extended his hit-streak and on-base streak to three consecutive games with a base hit in the bottom of the second inning. He has been hitting .260 (82-for-315), 26 XBH, 51 RBI and 42 runs this season for the Sounds. The no. 13-rated prospect has recorded a hit in 14-of-the-19 games played in July, including three multi-hit games during the month. The 23-year-old is ranked ninth in hits and 10th in total bases (132) among full-season minor league hitters in the Brewers' farm system this season.

NOT SO MUCH HIT CITY: The Sounds offense produced three hits in Tuesday's game against the Knights, with Lockridge recording two-of-the-three base knocks. It marked the 26th time this season, 13th at home, that Nashville has recorded five or fewer hits in a single game this season. It was also the third time in the last two series they have mustered three hits or less, with two coming against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (July 24 - 3, July 25 - 1). The team recorded five hits or less in 40 games during the 2024 season, which is the most by a Sounds team since 2021.







International League Stories from July 28, 2026

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