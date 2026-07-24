Stripers' Friday Game vs. Iowa Postponed by Inclement Weather
Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Tonight's game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Iowa Cubs at Gwinnett Field has been postponed by inclement weather. The Stripers and I-Cubs will make the game up as part of a doubleheader at Gwinnett Field on Saturday, July 25. The first of two seven-inning contests begins at 3:05 p.m. Main gates open at 2:00 p.m.
Tonight's scheduled Crayola® Night promotion will now take place on Friday, August 7. Game two on Saturday will be Christmas in July, featuring appearances from Santa Claus, his elves, and the Grinch, plus festive holiday displays from Georgia Festival of Trees and the Stripers' front office staff. Tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.
Listen to both games on MyCountry993.com beginning at 2:50 p.m. or watch the live stream on Bally Sports Live. Game two will air live on Atlanta News First starting at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets for tonight's game may be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value for any remaining Stripers' 2026 regular-season home game. Beginning tomorrow, tickets must be exchanged in person at the Gwinnett Field Ticket Office during normal business hours, Monday-Friday (beginning at 10:00 a.m.), Saturday (gamedays only starting at 1:00 p.m.), and Sunday (gamedays only starting at 9:00 a.m.).
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