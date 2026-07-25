Kasevich Late Home Run Sparks Bisons Win

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The bats were hot for the Buffalo Bisons in a 7-6 victory over the Rochester Red Wings on Friday evening at Sahlen Field.

Daz Cameron, C.J. Stubbs, Carlos Mendoza, Je'Von Ward, and Josh Kasevich each hit a home run. Kasevich's go-ahead solo shot in the bottom of the eighth proved to be the game-winning run.

The Bisons got off to a fast start in the bottom of the first inning. Charles McAdoo hit a sacrifice fly to score Ismael Munguia, and Cameron followed with a two-run home run that brought home Kasevich to give Buffalo an early 3-0 lead.

Buffalo extended their lead in the bottom of the second on back-to-back solo home runs by Stubbs and Mendoza, making it 5-0.

The Bisons stayed hot in the bottom of the third as Ward hit a solo home run of his own, extending their lead to 6-0.

Rochester cut into the deficit in the top of the fourth on a two-run home run by Andrew Pinckney that scored Brady House, trimming it to 6-2.

The Red Wings made it 6-3 in the top of the fifth on an RBI forceout by Christian Franklin that scored Riley Adams.

Rochester tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the sixth on a three-run home run by Adams that scored House and Trey Lipscomb.

Buffalo retook the lead in the bottom of the eighth on a solo home run by Kasevich, making it 7-6.

Buffalo and Rochester are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Saturday evening at Sahlen Field. Chad Dalas is slated to start on the mound for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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