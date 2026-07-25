WooSox Win on Friday at Polar Park

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox continued their impressive offensive surge on Friday night getting 3 hits apiece from Mickey Gasper and Allan Castro along with 2 hits and a solo HR from Kristian Campbell to earn a 6-5 victory over the slumping Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in front of a sellout crowd of 8,456 at Polar Park.

It was the fourth win in as many tries in this series for the WooSox who swept a makeup doubleheader on Wednesday by 3-2 and 13-12 scores; routed Jacksonville, 15-1 on Thursday afternoon; and last night settled for 6 runs to squeeze past the Shrimp, who have now dropped 10 games in a row.

The WooSox have scored a total of 34 runs (on 45 hits) in their last three games combined - the 34 runs matching their largest three game scoring output in their now nearly 6-year history. The inaugural WooSox of 2021 also scored a total of 34 runs over three straight games in June of 2021...11-2 & 13-7 wins at Syracuse on June 12 & 13 and a 10-1 victory over Lehigh Valley at home on June 15.

The WooSox are 11-6 in July thanks in large part to Worcester batters who are hitting .282 this month while scoring 115 runs (6.8 runs per game).

Friday night the offense spaced out their scoring with a run in the 1st (Mikey Romero sac fly), two in the 4th (bases loaded walk to Tyler McDonough and a SF by Nate Eaton), and then single runs in each of the 5th (RBI double by Brett Harris), 6th (Campbell solo HR), and 7th innings (Harris SF).

Gasper led the attack with 3 hits including 2 doubles and scored 2 runs; Castro had 3 singles; Campbell with 2 hits, walk, and 2 runs; and Vinny Capra (2 hits, walk, run) was the fourth WooSox with a multi-hit game. McDonough was 1-for-1 with 3 walks.

While the WooSox have won 4 in a row and 13 of their last 19 games, Jacksonville has currently lost 14 of their last 15 games. However, not that this makes it any easier, 10 of those Jumbo Shrimp defeats have come by 1-run including three times to the WooSox during this series.

The Sox (now at 13-11) are 2-games over .500 for the first time since the 2nd half began on June 23 while their overall record (currently at 49-46) has pushed them 3-games above .500 for the first time in more than month since they were 35-32 on June 17.

Game Five of the 6-game set is tomorrow (Saturday) at 4:05 pm on PawSox Heritage Day with the WooSox wearing former PawSox Alternate Identity Uniforms of the Pawtucket Hot Wieners. The afternoon begins with the Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring pioneering journalist Melissa Ludtke in DCU Club from 12:30 - 2:00 pm. It will also be another Bark in the Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care of Worcester and, of course, the always-popular Sunset Catch on the Field post-game. The game is on NESN+ and NASH 98.9 FM.







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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