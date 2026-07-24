WooSox Game Information

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The game will be televised live on NESN and heard on NASH 98.9 FM.

JULY 24th JACKSONVILLE (8-15)/(50-47) at WORCESTER (12-11)/(48-46) 6:45 pm

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp RHP Bradley Blalock (1-7, 6.14) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Tyler Uberstine (1-0, 2.81)

Peeling Apart the Shrimp - The Worcester Red Sox - winners of each of the first three games of this 6-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA-Miami) by a combined score of 31-15 - hope to keep their offense in high gear when they play game four tonight at 6:45 pm at Polar Park. Tonight's game will be televised live on NESN and air on NASH 98.9 FM.

Scoreboard Watching - The WooSox have scored a total of 28 runs (on 33 hits) in their last two games combined - the 28 runs their largest two game scoring output in their now nearly 6-year history. Worcester needs to score 7 runs or more tonight to establish their all-time record for most runs in three consecutive games. The inaugural WooSox of 2021 scored a total of 34 runs over three straight games in June of 2021...11-2 & 13-7 wins at Syracuse on June 12 & 13 and a 10-1 victory over Lehigh Valley at home on June 15.

Opposites Attract - While the WooSox have won 3 in a row, Jacksonville has currently lost 9 straight games and 13 of their last 14 games. However, not that this makes it any easier, but 9 of those defeats have come by 1-run.

Keep on Climbing - Worcester bids for a 4th straight victory tonight which would be their first such streak since July 5-9. A win tonight would also push the Sox (now at 12-11) 2-games over .500 for the first time since the 2nd half began on June 23. And a victory would also raise the overall WooSox record (currently at 48-46) to 3-games above .500 for the first time in more than month since they were 35-32 on June 17. Over a longer stretch the WooSox have also won 12 of their last 18 games.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Has a 5-game hitting streak (5-for-13) with 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 runs scored. He has at least 1 walk in 7 of his last 9 games and is 10th in the league with 52 BB on the season. Last 16 games (14-for-46, .304) with 3 2B, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 11 runs scored, and 14 walks.

Allan Castro Last 23 games is hitting .305 (25-for-82) with 5 2B, 4 HR, 15 RBI and in his last 36 games is batting .303 (44-for-145).

Mickey Gasper He has hit in 17 of his last 19 games (26-for-64, .406) with 5 HR, 16 RBI, and 17 runs. Had his 11-game hitting streak snapped on July 10 although he did walk 3 times in the game.

Brett Harris Has hit in 5 of his last 6 games (6-for-20) with 1 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, and 4 runs scored.

Andrew Knizner Has hit in 7 straight (12-for-25, .480) with 4 2B, 1 HR & 10 RBI.

Tyler McDonough Has hit in 10 of his last 12 games (14-for-38, .368) with 4 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 14 runs scored. Last 21 games is batting .319 (22-for-69) with 5 2B, 6 HR, 17 RBI.

Nick Sogard Has hit in 8 of his last 11 games (14-for-42, .333) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, and 10 runs scored.

Braiden Ward Last 13 games is hitting .333 (16-for-48) with 2 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI and 14 runs scored. Has scored at least 1 run in 11 of his last 14 games for a total of 16 runs. Has reached base safely in 44 of his last 51 starts. Had 31 straight steals without being caught until 9th inning CS on June 24. Leads the league with 40 SB. Has been hit by pitch 22 times to lead the league. Those 22 HBP are a new modern day Boston Red Sox Triple-A record that was held by David Eckstein with 20 HBP in 2000.

Tommy Kahnle In his last 16 relief appearances for Worcester he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 16 IP, 9 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 20 SO. In 12 RA at home has a 0.73 ERA - 12.1 IP, 12 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 15 SO.

Joe La Sorsa In 6 relief appearances with WooSox has not allowed a run - 6.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO - with 1 save.

Wyatt Olds Last 18 relief appearances - 19 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 8 BB, 32 SO.

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week/weekend vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Tonight, 6:45 pm Pirates, Princes, & Princesses Night; Indian Heritage Night; UniBank Fireworks to the music of Disney Favorites.

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law (ages 7-14 with registration required); Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring Melissa Ludtke in DCU Club from 12:30 - 2:00 pm; PawSox Heritage Day with WooSox wearing former PawSox Alternate Identity Uniforms of Pawtucket Hot Wieners; Bark in the Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care of Worcester; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game and weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Home Run for Life, presented by UMASS Memorial Children's Medical Center; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games - including the next homestand from July 21-26 vs. Jacksonville - are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.