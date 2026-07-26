WooSox Game Information

Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The game is on NESN+. Thank you.

WooSox Player Moves Today

Delete RHP Patrick Halligan transferred to Portland.

Delete RHP Devin Sweet placed on development list.

Add LHP Michael Sansone transferred from Portland.

Add LHP Eduardo Rivera following his option from Boston.

JULY 26th JACKSONVILLE (8-17)/(50-49) at WORCESTER (14-11)/(50-46) 1:05 pm

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp RHP Zach Brzykcy (3-2, 4.09) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Michael Sansone (2-4, 6.45)

Sweep Dreams - The Worcester Red Sox - winners of 5 straight to match their longest winning streak of the season - bid for a sweep of this 6-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA-Miami) this afternoon at 1:05 pm in the series finale at Polar Park. It would be just their third 6-game sweep in Worcester's nearly six year existence. The WooSox swept a 6-game set at Rochester during their inaugural 2021 season (from August 31 - September 5, 2021) and swept a 6-game series at home vs. Rochester last year from June 3-8, 2025. Worcester did sweep an abbreviated 5-game series at St. Paul earlier this season from March 31 - April 5. That is their only other sweep of more than a 3-game series. Today's homestand finale will be televised on NESN+ and air on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

Take Home a Six Pack - Worcester's current 5-game winning streak matches their season-best (done two other times - once in early-April and again in early-June). A victory on Sunday would make it six in a row for the first time since a WooSox club-record 9-game winning streak last year from June 1-11, 2025. Furthermore, the WooSox have also presently won 6 straight home games for the first time since their club-record 8 game Polar Park winning streak last season...May 25, June 3-8, and June 17.

Trying to Reach New Heights - The Sox are now 14-11 in the 2nd half and 4-games above .500 overall on the season (at 50-46) for the first time in more than month since they were 33-29 on June 10. Worcester has been a season-high 6-games over .500 four different times this season- April 10 (9-3) & April 12 (10-4) and May 2 (18-12) & May 8 (21-15). The WooSox have won 14 of their last 20 games since June 28 as they bid for their 6th winning season in this their 6th year in Worcester.

Sunday Best - Worcester is 11-5 on Sundays this season...their best record of any day.

Shrimp Boat - The WooSox have scored a total of 39 runs (on 53 hits) in their last four games combined and have outscored the Jumbo Shrimp, 42-20 in taking each of the first five games. Worcester's stats during the first five games of this series vs. Jacksonville have been impressive as the team is batting .366 (56-for-153) with 5 HR while Sox pitchers are 5-0 with a 3.73 ERA (17 ER in 41 IP).

Opposites Attract - While the WooSox have won 5 in a row, Jacksonville has currently lost 11 straight games and 15 of their last 16 games. However, not that this makes it any easier, 10 of those defeats have come by 1-run. And not to pile on, but the Miami Marlins, Jacksonville's Major League affiliate is also currently on an 11-game losing streak.

The Road Ahead - Worcester will fly to Norfolk, Virginia during their off-day tomorrow (Monday) in advance of facing the Norfolk Tides (AAA-Baltimore) for the first time this season. The 6-game series begins Tuesday at 6:35 pm and will feature five night games through Saturday (all at 6:35 pm) before concluding next Sunday at 1:05 pm. The WooSox will be back in action at Polar Park on August 4 when they start their longest homestand of the year - 12 games through August 16 with 6-game sets against both Lehigh Valley and Buffalo.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Has a 7-game hitting streak (9-for-19, .474) with 2 HR, 7 RBI, and 7 runs scored. He has at least 1 walk in 9 of his last 10 games and is 10th in the league with 54 BB on the season. Last 17 games (18-for-52, .346) with 3 2B, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored, and 16 walks.

Allan Castro Last 24 games is hitting .326 (28-for-86) with 5 2B, 4 HR, 15 RBI and in his last 37 games is batting .315 (47-for-149).

Mickey Gasper Has a 7-game hitting streak (13-for-25, .520) with 4 2B, 5 RBI, 6 runs scored. He has hit in 18 of his last 20 games (29-for-69, .420) with 5 HR, 16 RBI, and 19 runs. Had his 11-game hitting streak snapped on July 10 although he did walk 3 times in the game.

Brett Harris Has hit in 7 of his last 8 games (9-for-25, .360) with 1 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Andrew Knizner Has hit in 8 straight (13-for-29, .448) with 4 2B, 1 HR & 10 RBI.

Tyler McDonough Has hit in 11 of his last 13 games (15-for-39, .385) with 4 2B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored. Last 22 games is batting .329 (23-for-70) with 5 2B, 6 HR, 17 RBI.

Nick Sogard Last 12 games is batting .304 (14-for-46) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, and 10 runs scored.

Braiden Ward Last 14 games is hitting .314 (16-for-51) with 2 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI and 14 runs scored. Has scored at least 1 run in 11 of his last 15 games for a total of 16 runs. Has reached base safely in 45 of his last 52 starts. Leads the league with 43 SB. Has been hit by pitch 22 times to lead the league. Those 22 HBP are a new modern day Boston Red Sox Triple-A record that was held by David Eckstein with 20 HBP in 2000.

Tommy Kahnle Gave up his first run since April 17 on Friday (1.1 IP, 1 R) after 17 straight scoreless innings. Now in his last 17 relief appearances for Worcester he has gone 1 scoreless inning in 16 outings and 1.1 inning with 1 run allowed in the other - 17.1 IP, 11 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 9 BB, 21 SO. In 14 RA at home has a 1.32 ERA - 13.2 IP, 14 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 9 BB, 16 SO.

Joe La Sorsa In 6 relief appearances with WooSox has not allowed a run - 6.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO - with 1 save.

Wyatt Olds Last 19 relief appearances has a 2.14 ERA - 21 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 9 BB, 34 SO.

Tyler Uberstine Last 6 relief appearances - 10 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 14 SO.







International League Stories from July 26, 2026

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