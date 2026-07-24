Tides to Volunteer at St. Paul Mobile Pantry

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides today announced their participation in MLB's America250 Initiative. On Tuesday, July 28, the Tides will volunteer from 9 am to 1 pm at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore's St. Paul Mobile Pantry to help those in need. Tides catcher Creed Willems and other Tides personnel will be loading cars with food to help feed the community.

For more than 40 years, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has worked to fight hunger and provide nutritious meals to neighbors throughout Hampton Roads and beyond. What began in 1981 as a small community effort has grown into an organization that has provided more than 420 million meals to people in need.

As part of America's 250th birthday celebration, Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, and the AUSL have jointly pledged to give 250,000 hours of community service in 2026. Minor League clubs have a great volunteer impact in their communities, volunteering their limited off time to make a positive impact within their localities.

The Norfolk Tides continue to make an impact for the Hampton Roads community through volunteer work. The Tides have visited several schools as part of the reading program and Play Ball initiative, while also making two trips CHKD, to Sentara, and other non-profit organizations.







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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