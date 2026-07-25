Toledo Stays Hot in Front of Sold-Out Crowd

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







On Friday, July 24, the Toledo Mud Hens and Louisville Bats met for the third game of their six-game series, where Toledo earned a 7-2 victory.

Eduardo Valencia got things started for the Hens in the bottom of the 2nd inning, lining a double off the center-field wall. He moved to third on a groundout by Trei Cruz before Tyler Gentry reached on a fielding error by third baseman Michael Chavis, allowing Valencia to cross the plate and give Toledo an early 1-0 lead.

The Hens continued to build momentum in the bottom of the 4th. Valencia once again sparked the offense by drawing a leadoff walk before Gentry followed with a ground-ball single to left that deflected off Chavis' glove. Cal Stevenson then worked a walk to load the bases. With two outs, Max Clark battled the count full before being called out on strikes. Clark immediately challenged the call using the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system, and the decision was overturned to ball four, bringing home a run and extending Toledo's lead to 2-0. The inning didn't end there. Following a pitching change, Jace Jung lined a single into center field, driving in two more runs and giving the Mud Hens a commanding 4-0 advantage.

Louisville finally broke through in the top of the 7th inning. Carlos Jorge reached with a slow-hopping ground-ball single to second base before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Matt McLain followed with a double into right field to score Jorge, then came home on a pair of groundouts to trim Toledo's lead to 4-2.

The Mud Hens wasted little time answering back in the bottom half of the inning. Max Clark reached on a bloop single into shallow left field before advancing on a groundout by Jung. Max Anderson then ripped a sharp line-drive single into right, allowing Clark to score standing up and push Toledo's lead back to three at 5-2.

Toledo added the finishing touches an inning later. Trei Cruz worked another walk before Tyler Gentry launched his seventh home run of the season over the left-field wall, extending the lead to 7-2 and putting the game out of reach.

That would be all the offense on the night as the Mud Hens secured a 7-2 victory, earning their second straight win over Louisville. The two teams return to Fifth Third Field tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. for Game 5 of the series.

Noteables:

Dylan File

W, 7.0 IP (5 H, 2 ER, 2 SO)

Tyler Gentry

2-4 (HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

Cal Stevenson

1-2 (3 B, 2 BB, R)







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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