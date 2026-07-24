July 24 Game Postponed

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Gwinnett Stripers at Gwinnett Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will make up the game tomorrow with a doubleheader beginning at 2:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.