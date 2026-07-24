July 24 Game Postponed
Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Gwinnett Stripers at Gwinnett Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will make up the game tomorrow with a doubleheader beginning at 2:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
Check out the Iowa Cubs Statistics
International League Stories from July 24, 2026
- SWB Game Notes - July 24, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Shawn Ross Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers' Friday Game vs. Iowa Postponed by Inclement Weather - Gwinnett Stripers
- July 24 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Endy Rodríguez Begins Rehab Assignment in Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Tides to Volunteer at St. Paul Mobile Pantry - Norfolk Tides
- Red Sox Promote INF Franklin Arias to Worcester - Worcester Red Sox
- Buffalo Bisons Text Service Sweepstakes Ceremonial First Pitch - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 24 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Saggese Smacks Walk-Off Homer to Snap Four-Game Skid - Memphis Redbirds
- Bulls Fall in Extra Innings at Memphis - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.