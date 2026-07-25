Jacksonville Loses by One Run Again, Drops 10th Straight Game

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - Cam Cannarella notched a career-high four hits but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp suffered their 10th consecutive loss in a 6-5 defeat to the Worcester Red Sox on Friday at Polar Park.

The setback marked the first time a Jacksonville (50-48, 8-16) club has lost 10 straight games in its recorded history (2005-present). The Jumbo Shrimp fell for the 14th time in the last 15 games; 10 of those defeats have come by just one run.

Jacksonville led 2-1 when Allan Castro led off the fourth with a single. Bradley Blalock (1-8) then walked each of the next three hitters to force in the tying run. Nate Eaton's sacrifice fly put Worcester (49-46, 13-11) ahead 3-2.

Mickey Gasper started the fifth with a double. He scored two batters later on Brett Harris' RBI single.

The Jumbo Shrimp answered in the sixth. Agustín Ramírez led off with a walk against Sam McWilliams (2-1). Andrew Pintar replaced Ramírez on first after a fielder's choice before stealing second and advancing to third on a ground out. An error allowed Pintar to score, pulling Jacksonville within 4-3.

Kristian Campbell socked a leadoff homer in the sixth inning, only for Matthew Etzel to go deep for the Jumbo Shrimp in the seventh.

Gasper led off the seventh with a two-bagger before moving to third on a ground out. He scored on a Harris sacrifice fly to again put Worcester ahead by two.

Once more, the Jumbo Shrimp responded in their next at-bats. Jared Serna walked with one out and advanced to second on a ground out. Cannarella then laced an RBI double to draw Jacksonville within one at 6-5, but the Jumbo Shrimp could get no closer.

Worcester initially grabbed the lead in their first at-bats. Vinny Capra and Gasper each singled with one out to put runners on the corners. A Mikey Romero ground out plated Capra for the game's first run.

The Jumbo Shrimp took their only lead in the third. Cannarella doubled with two outs and stole third before scoring on Jacob Berry's RBI single to knot the score at one. After an Etzel single, Kemp Alderman laced an RBI single to put Jacksonville ahead 2-1.

Jacksonville and Worcester meet again in Saturday's 4:05 p.m. ET contest. RHP Karson Milbrandt (0-2, 5.67 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 3:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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