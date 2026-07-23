Worcester Sweeps Doubleheader over Jacksonville

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







WORCESTER - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp dropped both games of their series-opening doubleheader Wednesday at Polar Park with 3-2 and 13-12 finals in a pair of games that featured six combined lead changes.

Jacksonville (50-46) began the afternoon on a positive note when Cam Cannarella (1) smacked the first pitch from Worcester (47-46) starter Blake Wehunt beyond the center field fence for his first Triple-A home run to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 1-0 in the top of the first.

Worcester tied the game at one in the second after Nate Eaton was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a Mickey Gasper single. Eaton scored on a force out grounder from Mikey Romero.

Jacksonville briefly recaptured the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Agustín Ramírez singled, stole second and scored on an infield single from Andrew Pintar, coupled with a WooSox throwing error.

With a 2-1 Jacksonville lead in hand, Worcester flipped the scoreboard with a two-run bottom of the fourth against Jumbo Shrimp starter Brandon White (L, 3-4). Allan Castro reached on a force out and scored from first on a Vinny Capra double to knot the score at two. Capra came around one batter later on a Kristian Campbell single to give the WooSox a 3-2 advantage, which proved to be enough in the afternoon opener.

3.1 scoreless relief innings from Angel Bastardo (W, 5-1), Tyler Uberstine and Wyatt Olds (SV, 4) nailed down the Worcester win.

The longball once again powered Jacksonville to an early lead in the nightcap. After Deyvison De Los Santos drew a two-out walk in the top of the first, Kemp Alderman (14) rocked a two-run blast to open up a 2-0 Jumbo Shrimp lead.

Jacksonville began the second frame with a walk and a single, setting the table for Garrett Forrester to drive in Maximo Acosta to extend the lead to 3-0. Cannarella walked to load the bases for Connor Norby (3), who launched a grand slam to right center to open the game up to 7-0.

Worcester began their comeback in the bottom of the second with a three spot. Back-to-back singles and a two-out walk loaded the bases for Tyler McDonough, who sent a two-run single to left to cut the deficit to 7-2. Nick Sogard singled one batter later to plate Campbell and bring the margin down to 7-3.

With runners on the corners in the home third, Andrew Knizer grounded into a double play to force in a run and inch the WooSox closer, 7-4.

The Jumbo Shrimp expanded their lead in the top of the fourth behind a De Los Santos single and Alderman hit by pitch preceding a Rece Hinds double, lifting Jacksonville ahead 8-4. Alderman scored on a balk and with Hinds now at third, he trotted home on an Acosta sac fly to push the advantage to 10-4.

The WooSox rallied for six in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game. Capra's one-out double set up a two-run homer from Campbell (3). McDonough and Sogard followed up with consecutive doubles to cut the deficit to 10-7. A wild pitch moved Sogard to third. Eaton walked and a successful double steal of second and home made it a two-run game. Gasper walked and Knizer singled to load the bases with one out for Brett Harris, who also walked to force in another run. Worcester completed their first comeback of the second game when Gasper charged home on a wild pitch to level the score at 10.

Jacksonville struck back in the top of the fifth after Forrester and Cannarella walked to begin the frame, and Forrester scored on a double from Norby. Hinds later brought in Cannarella with a sac fly to give the Jumbo Shrimp the lead once more, 12-10.

The bid for a doubleheader split fell short when Worcester strung together three runs in the bottom of the seventh off Jacksonville reliever Matt Pushard (L, 1-2) to seal the night with a walk-off win. The WooSox loaded the bases on a Castro single, Capra double and Campbell walk. A wild pitch plated Castro to make it a one-run game. An intentional walk reloaded the bags, and following a strikeout of Eaton to bring Jacksonville to within an out of a razor-thin victory, Gasper lasered a two-run double to center field to score Capra and Campbell, handing Worcester a dramatic 13-12 win.

The series continues Thursday at 12:05 p.m. with Jacksonville southpaw Braxton Garrett (4-2, 1.52) scheduled to start on the mound opposite Worcester lefty Raymond Burgos (1-6, 6.75)

Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.







International League Stories from July 23, 2026

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