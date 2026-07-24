Hens Trump Bats in 13-3 Victory
Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (47-51) dominated in game three vs. the Louisville Bats (48-49) on Thursday, July 23 at Fifth Third Field. Toledo's bats were on fire through the duration of the game, capping the night with a six-run eighth inning.
Going into the contest with a chip on their shoulder from Wednesday night's game, the Hens showed the Bats they were not messing around. They started the evening with an early pickoff stop and a strikeout. On offense, two walks landed Hens on bases, but no hits were counted until the second.
Defense caught Michael Chavis stealing in the second and a third strikeout from Jack Little ended the top half. Brett Callahan led off Toledo's at bat with a double to the right which marked the Hens first base hit of the game. Nine-hitter, Andrew Navigato, drove the first run in on a bouncy single. (1-0)
After Little pitched two complete innings, Dariel Fregio made his Triple-A with opening and closing punch outs. Toledo had runners on the corners with no outs that set up a following defensive double play; yet a run was still scored for the home team (2-0).
To start the fourth, the Bats strung together a single and a double to put a number on the board (2-1). The Hens had a chance to extend their lead with bases loaded in the bottom, but a strikeout prematurely ended it.
Two hits and a walk for Louisville tied it in the fifth (2-2), then a following RBI gave them the go ahead (2-3). The Bats had the bases loaded late in their half, but Toledo pitcher, Yilber Díaz, got out of the jam with a strikeout. The Hens stayed behind after they retired in order.
Díaz shut out the opponent in the sixth which allowed the Hens to regain the lead when they took the dish. Jace Jung ripped an RBI-single to tie it before Clark slid home on a wild pitch (4-3). Birch Smith stepped on the bump for a couple pitches before quickly stepping off due to injury.
Cal Stevenson launched a 107mph three-run bomb in the seventh, as the Hens leaped ahead by four (7-3).
The bases were loaded and the game tying hitter was at the plate for Louisville in the eighth. Tyler Mattison struck out two and walked away from the second jam of the night damage free.
The Hens added a pair off Gage Workman's swing and a solo RBI in the eighth (10-3). With only one man away, Carlos Pérez showed out with a three-run ball over the fences (13-3) as the cherry on top of an electric showing.
The Mud Hens look to stay in the win column for the rest of the series. Game four is set for Friday, July 24, at 7:05pm in Toledo.
Notables
C. Stevenson - 3/5, HR, 2R, 3RBI
M. Clark - 3/4, 2R, BB
C. Pérez - 1/3, 2R, HR, 3RBI, 2BB
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