Syracuse Bullpen Deals, Offense Falls Short in 2-0 Loss
Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - The Syracuse Mets bullpen dazzled but the offense was held to three hits in a 2-0 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday night at PNC Field.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (15-7, 52-44) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Yanquiel Fernández led off with a double to right field and advanced to third on Tyler Hardman's flyout. Ernesto Martinez Jr. followed with a sacrifice fly to left, bringing home Fernández for a 1-0 RailRiders lead.
The RailRiders added their second run in the third. Kenedy Corona walked before J.C. Escarra singled to right. Spencer Jones then lined an RBI single to left field, scoring Corona and extending the lead to 2-0.
Syracuse (10-13, 48-50) put runners aboard in several innings but could not break through. Eric Wagaman singled in the second, Ronny Mauricio singled and stole second in the fourth, and Christopher Morel singled to begin a seventh-inning threat. Ryan Clifford followed Morel's hit with a walk, putting two runners aboard with one out, but the Mets were unable to score.
Nick Morabito reached on catcher's interference with two outs in the eighth, but a strikeout ended the inning. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre then retired Syracuse in order in the ninth to complete the shutout.
Clay Holmes started for Syracuse and allowed two runs on three hits over two and one-third innings. He walked two and struck out two.
Tobias Myers entered with two runners aboard in the third and stranded both. The right-hander worked two and two-thirds scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out six.
Ben Simon retired all three batters he faced in a perfect sixth inning. Jefry Yan recorded two outs in the seventh, allowing two walks and striking out one. Matt Seelinger stranded both inherited runners before finishing the game with one and one-third scoreless innings, allowing one walk and striking out three.
The Syracuse bullpen combined to allow just two hits across five and two-thirds scoreless innings while striking out 12.
The Mets and RailRiders continue their series on Friday night at PNC Field. Right-hander Jonah Tong is scheduled to start for Syracuse opposite Scranton/Wilkes-Barre right-hander Adam Kloffenstein. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
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Syracuse Mets pitcher Tobias Myers
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