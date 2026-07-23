Atlanta Braves Catcher Sean Murphy to Rehab with Gwinnett
Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced today that catcher Sean Murphy will join the Stripers on an injury rehab assignment on Friday, July 24. The Stripers face the Iowa Cubs that night at Gwinnett Field, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Murphy, on Atlanta's 60-day injured list (fractured left middle finger), will rehab with Gwinnett for the second time this season and the fourth time in his career. He played for the Stripers from April 21-May 2 while working his way back from right hip labrum repair, batting .235 with two doubles and four RBIs in nine games.
Career with Gwinnett, the 31-year-old Murphy is batting .242 with three doubles, three home runs, 10 RBIs, and a .734 OPS in 16 games dating back to 2024.
Murphy is a veteran of 604 Major League games, batting .227 with 109 doubles, three triples, 93 home runs, 285 RBIs, and a .748 OPS with the Oakland Athletics (2019-22) and Braves (2023-26). He is the owner of one Rawlings Gold Glove Award (American League, 2021) and has been selected to one MLB All-Star Game (2023 with Atlanta).
Murphy is one of eight Atlanta Braves players to rehab with Gwinnett this year, joining right-hander Spencer Strider (April 21-26), infielder Ha-Seong Kim (May 5-10, July 13-current), left-hander Dylan Dodd (May 5-18), catcher Drake Baldwin (June 13-14), left-hander Danny Young (June 30-July 2), right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver (July 11-current), and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (July 13-current).
Tickets for Friday's game are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.
Listen to the game live on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Sports Live. The game will also be broadcast live on Peachtree Sports Network.
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