Ortiz, Lipscomb Propel Red Wings to Extra-Inning Victory

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







1B Abimelec Ortiz and SS Trey Lipscomb paved the way to an extra-inning victory for the Rochester Red Wings (13-11, 58-39) on Thursday night, as the two delivered runs during the top of the 10th to take down the Buffalo Bisons (12-12, 47-52), 5-2. 3B Brady House notched the Wings' first scores of the game with a two-RBI triple in the top of the fifth, before 2B Cayden Wallace registered a pair of hits. Five different pitchers saw time on the hill, with RHP Gus Varland earning the win in a scoreless, two-strikeout performance over 2.0 innings of action.

After a scoreless first three and a half innings, 3B Josh Kasevich put himself into scoring position with a double before speedily advancing to third on a sacrifice fly from 2B Charles McAdoo. After a wild pitch from the Red Wings drifted past home plate, Kasevich raced home for the game's first score in the bottom of the third.

A Bisons' pitching change opened the top of the fifth, with LF Phillip Glasser getting the first crack at the new arm as he ripped a single to left field. After DH Christian Franklin walked, 3B Brady House belted a triple that sailed and fell over the head of the center fielder, delivering Glasser and Franklin home as the Red Wings took a 2-1 advantage.

The Red Wings began the next half-inning in similar fashion, making their first pitching change of the game as LHP Jackson Kent left the hill after 4.2 innings of work. In the first at-bat following the substitution, 3B Josh Kasevich directed a single to right field before stealing his second base of the game. The Bisons were then able to knot things up following three consecutive walks, ending the inning in a 2-2 deadlock.

Following four quiet innings, still tied at two runs apiece, Rochester was up first in extra innings with Phillip Glasser starting the inning at second. Christian Franklin led off with a sacrifice bunt, allowing Glasser to advance to third. Shortly after, 1B Abimelec Ortiz shot a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Glasser to reach home, giving the Red Wings the go-ahead run at 3-2. The Red Wings were able to extend their lead in the tenth with a series of events that began with Brady House and RF Andrew Pinckney walking in consecutive at-bats. SS Trey Lipscomb followed this up by smashing an RBI double to right field, allowing House and Pinckney to score, giving Rochester a 5-2 lead.

With a defensive stand in the ensuing half-inning, the Red Wings sealed their 58th victory of the season with a final score of 5-2 in ten innings.

Southpaw Jackson Kent made his 11th start for the Red Wings this season. Kent allowed one run on five hits and struck out six batters in 4.2 innings pitched. RHP Luke Young replaced Kent in the fifth inning. In 0.1 of an inning of work, Young did not give up a run or hit and walked two batters. RHP Zak Kent took over in the sixth. Kent gave up no runs with no hits and walked one while striking out three batters in 2.0 innings. LHP Alex Young replaced Zak Kent in the eighth. In 1.0 inning, Young did not allow a run or hit in nine pitches thrown. RHP Gus Varland came in to pitch late in the ninth. Varland's efforts rolled over into extra innings, and he was able to log two strikeouts in 2.0 innings, allowing no runs and hits to seal the win for Rochester.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is 3B Brady House, who accounted for the team's first two runs of the game in the top of the fifth. House finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate and is now batting .300 (60-for-200) on the season. The 23-year-old currently boasts the second-highest batting average alongside the third-highest SLG (.500) and OPS (.841) among all Red Wings (min. 150 AB).

After going a game up on the Bisons, the Red Wings will move into the latter half of this week's series as they return to Sahlen Field for game four on Friday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Chandler Champlain gears up for his 15th start of the campaign for Rochester, squaring off against RHP Grant Rogers, who is slated to make his 19th start of 2026 for Buffalo.







International League Stories from July 23, 2026

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