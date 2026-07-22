House Homers in Midweek Loss to Bisons

Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Despite riding the momentum of last night's resilient comeback win at Sahlen Field, the Rochester Red Wings (12-11, 57-39) struggled to find their footing against the Bisons (12-11, 47-51) on Wednesday afternoon, suffering a 9-2 loss. 3B Brady House connected on an opposite-field home run in the top of the seventh for the Red Wings' first hit of the game, while PH Kyle Hayes accounted for a run on an RBI via 1B Abimelec Ortiz. On the defensive side, the bullpen was emptied as six different pitchers saw time on the hill.

After a fielding error and two walks loaded the bases in the second inning, SS Josh Kasevich ripped a two-RBI double to open the scoring for the Bisons. Immediately following a Red Wings pitching change, RF Jay Harry notched a two-RBI double of his own to give the Bisons a 4-0 lead.

The first pitch of the bottom of the third inning was sent over the center field wall by LF Davis Schneider. His fifth home run of the season increased the Bisons' lead to 5-0.

Bisons' CF Daz Cameron started the bottom of the fourth inning with a leadoff triple. A first-pitch sac fly to left field from Jay Harry sent home Cameron, giving the Bisons a 6-0 lead.

After two quick outs to open the bottom of the fifth, 2B Josh Rivera hit a double down the right field line to place a Bison in scoring position. A wild pitch from Simpson moved Rivera to third before he was sent home off an RBI-single from 1B William Simoneit. The run was followed by back-to-back walks to load up the bases for the second time of the afternoon. With Jay Harry at the plate, the Bisons scored two runs off a wild pitch, stretching their lead to 9-0.

In the face of a scoreless first six innings, the Red Wings found offensive life in the top of the seventh as 3B Brady House registered the team's first hit of the game, an opposite-field home run that sailed into the front row of seating.

The Wings gained some more ground with runners in scoring position during the top of the ninth, as PH Kyle Hayes reached home base on a ground out from 1B Abimelec Ortiz. However, the momentum would be short-lived as the Bisons' pitching staff displayed a strong final frame, striking out 3B Brady House to conclude the outing.

Making his first start as a Red Wing in 2026, LHP Konnor Pilkington pitched a scoreless opening inning, walking two batters before being relieved by RHP Robert Cranz to start the second inning. Cranz struck out two batters and allowed four runs on one hit and two walks over 0.2 innings of work. LHP Zach Penrod came on in relief, striking out one batter and walking two through 2.1 innings, and allowing two runs on three hits. LHP Jared Simpson pitched 1.0 inning, allowed three runs on two hits with two strikeouts and walks each. Up next on the mound for the Red Wings was RHP Jack Sinclair, who struck out two batters over 2.0 scoreless innings, during which he didn't concede a hit or walk. RHP Kyle Nicolas came on to start the eighth inning, finishing his day with two strikeouts, two runs allowed, and one walk through 1.0 inning.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is 3B Brady House, who accounted for the team's first score of the game with a 360-foot home run in the top of the seventh. House is now up to eight long balls in 2026, and has registered a hit in 13 of 16 games this month. The former Nationals' first-round pick is now slashing .364/.432/.758 with six runs and five extra-base hits in nine Wednesday games this season.

With the series knotted up at one game apiece, the Red Wings will be back in Buffalo on Thursday for game three at 6:35 p.m. LHP Jackson Kent is set to make his 11th start of the season against RHP Richard Gallardo, who is looking to follow a dominant 5.0 hitless inning performance from longtime MLB veteran RHP Max Scherzer.







International League Stories from July 22, 2026

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