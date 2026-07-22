Seven-Run Fifth Keeps Bulls Atop Standings

Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Memphis, TN - A seven-run fifth inning propelled the first-place Durham Bulls past the first half champion Memphis Redbirds 10-8 at AutoZone Park on Tuesday night.

After the Bulls (16-4) raced to a 3-0 lead in the second, the Redbirds (8-14) scored four times in the second inning off starter Joe Boyle to assume a 4-3 lead.

But Durham sent 12 batters to the plate, scoring seven times to seize command of the game. Nick Madrigal, who had three hits in the game, started the frame with a single.

Oliver Dunn doubled Madrigal to third ahead of a game-tying single to right by Carson Williams on an 0-2 pitch from Memphis starter Pete Hansen. After a strikeout, the Redbirds brought in reliever Austin Love. Austin Slater walked to load the bases ahead of a two-run double by Tatem Levins. Slater then scored on a wild pitch, with Logan Driscoll following with an RBI-double. Tre Morgan stroked a run-scoring hit to left-center, then later scored the final run of the inning on an errant pickoff throw to third base putting Durham up 10-4.

Memphis scored once in the fifth, twice in the seventh and brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth before Owen Wild (S, 1) induced a pop out from Ramon Mendoze to close out the 10-8 win.

The Bulls collected 16 hits in the win. Tre Morgan clubbed a two-run homer in the second, his third in four games since coming off the IL.

Hunter Bigge (W, 1-1) registered the win, allowing one run over 1 1/3 innings. Boyle worked 3 2/3 innings, permitting five hits, four runs, four walks and fanned seven.

The second game of the series is set for Wednesday night at 8:05 PM ET with Mason Molina (0-0, 6.75) slated to start for Memphis with the Bulls still TBD.

Notes: The Bulls maintained their two-game lead in the second half over both Indianapolis and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which both won Tuesday night... The Bulls and Redbirds hadn't met all season until Tuesday night. Durham plays 18 of its final 57 games against Memphis...Steven Matz worked a 10-pitch sixth inning in what might be his last major league rehab assignment for Tampa Bay... Owen Wild notched the save on Tuesday night, his first career Triple-A save.







International League Stories from July 22, 2026

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