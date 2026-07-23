Hens Get Shut out in Game Two vs. Bats
Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (46-51) got shutout in game two vs. the Louisville Bats (48-48) on Wednesday, July 22 at Fifth Third Field. Toledo was beaten in the hit department, 13-4, as they struggled to find fire on offense.
The Hens started hot with a 1-2-3 defensive inning, but the heat couldn't carry over to the batting order. Jace Jung reached on a walk in the bottom, but the team retired hitless in the first.
After two quick outs to open the second, Louisville's Michael Chavis went yard off the pitch of Carl Edwards Jr. for an early 1-0 lead. Gage workman knocked the first hit for Toledo in the bottom-half leadoff slot.
The next runs came off the bats of the Bats. In the fourth, Chavis flew another one over the fences, this time for two, extending the lead to 3.
It was all Louisville in the fifth. Edwards Jr. gave up three consecutive singles after a strikeout which loaded the bases. With one Bat away, a ground out scored the fourth for Louisville (4-0). A pair came in from a 2RBI-single before the Hens changed arms. Scott Effross came out of the pen following Edwards Jr.'s 4.2 innings.
Toledo continued to struggle finding offense through five, while momentum built for Louisville. A double opened the sixth for the Bats then an RBI off the swing of left fielder, Will Benson, tallied run number seven. (7-0)
After three hitless innings, Max Anderson ripped a single to the left to end the streak, but Toledo remained scoreless through six.
Corey Julks garnered a hit in the seventh. The Bats popped a two-run shot in the eighth as they leapt to a 9-0 advantage.
Andrew Navigato, Toledo's infielder, took the mound for the final three outs against Louisville. He did the job and didn't allow the advantage to grow.
Workman ripped a late-game double to open the ninth but the Hens couldn't catch the Bats as they completed the shutout.
The Mud Hens hope to bounce back in game three vs. the Bats on Thursday, July 23. First pitch is set for 7:05pm in T-Town.
Notables
G. Workman - 2/3, 2B, BB
C. Julks - 1/2, BB
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