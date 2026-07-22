Bisons Team up with M&T Bank for Postgame Drone Show After Saturday's Game vs. Rochester (6:35 p.m.)

Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Back by popular demand, the Bisons have once again teamed up with M&T Bank to bring Herd fans the 2nd Annual Postgame Drone Show following the team's game against the rival Rochester Red Wings on Saturday, July 25 at Sahlen Field (6:35 p.m.| Gates 5:30 p.m.).

Few new events have been as talked about by Bisons fans as the ballpark's Drone Show debut in 2025 and this year's show promises to be even more unforgettable! On Saturday night, fans will look to the skies above Sahlen Field as a fleet of 200 drones from SkyElements, each fitted with brilliant LED lights, creates mesmerizing patterns, shapes and animations!

This year's Drone Show, A Tribute to the Classics, will pay tribute to the great sports movies that we all love. Whether it's an underdog boxer from Philadelphia, a historic hockey game that shook the world or a flame-throwing pitcher who just might have a criminal record, the best sports films will all be represented in the skies, while the famous music, speeches and moments from the films play throughout the ballpark.

"M&T Bank is excited to partner with the Buffalo Bisons to bring this unique drone show back to Buffalo," said Kelly Reitnour, Senior Vice President, Sponsorship Marketing, M&T Bank. "From the game itself to the incredible display in the sky, it's an opportunity to connect with fans, celebrate our community and make a night at Sahlen Field even more memorable."

Game Tickets are on sale now at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans are reminded that they save nearly 20% when they purchase their single-game tickets in advance of gameday.







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