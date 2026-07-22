Indians Defeat IronPigs 2-1 in Pitching Battle
Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in a day where pitchers dominated. Noah Davis made his International League-leading 19th start of the season on the mound for the Indians allowing just one run in his 6.0 innings. He tallied five strikeouts to just three hits en route to the victory.
After falling behind to the IronPigs (10-13, 45-53) in the fourth inning off an Otto Kemp solo homer to left field, the Indians (16-7, 47-51) responded with a run of their own in the seventh. Enmanuel Valdez knocked a line drive to right field that sent in Jesus Castillo to tie the score up 1-1.
Indianapolis took the lead in the eighth inning when Ronny Simon dropped in a line drive single to right field that scored the winning run.
The Indians also saw shutout pitching appearances from Mike Clevinger (1.0ip) and Brandan Bidois (W, 4-2).
Kolby Allard started for the IronPigs, he allowed just one run in 6.0 innings. He was followed by Nolan Hoffman (1.0ip) and Kyle Backhus (L, 0-1) who allowed the final run of the game.
The six-game series between the Indians and the IronPigs continues Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. José Urquidy (5-3, 3.64) is set to take the mound for Indianapolis and Chuck King (6-4, 4.46) for Lehigh Valley.
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