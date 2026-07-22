Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 22 at Buffalo

Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (12-10, 57-38) vs. Buffalo Bisons (11-11, 46-51)

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-5, 5.06) vs. RHP Max Scherzer (0-2, 5.91)

NEVER SAY DIE WINGS: After sweeping the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a three-game series after the All-Star break, the Rochester Red Wings headed to Sahlen Field for the first time in 2026, kicking off a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons Tuesday night...down by a pair of runs going into the top of the ninth, the Red Wings offense put together five hits, including a pair of two-RBI doubles, and scored six runs to solidify a comeback victory, 7-3...1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ led the way offensively, logging two doubles to give him six in his last four games...C MAXWELL ROMERO JR. also put together a multi-hit performance to go along with two RBI and a pair of runners thrown out from behind the plate...Rochester looks to make it five-in-a-row tonight, sending LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON to the mound against future Hall-of-Fame, and currently rehabbing Bisons RHP Max Scherzer.

GOT PILK?: LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON will make his first start of the season for Rochester in tonight's mid-week clash...the Mississippi native appeared in 23 games this season for TOL before being assigned to Rochester on 7/2, having totaled an ERA of 2.25 (1 ER/4.0 IP) in three games played for the Red Wings...Pilkington compiled an ERA of 2.59 (12 ER/41.2 IP) during his 36-game stint with the Wings in 2025, registering a team-low WHIP of 1.20...over three games as a starter last season, the southpaw boasted an ERA of 1.13 (1 ER/8.0 IP).

LAST WING STANDING: The Red Wings entered the ninth inning at Sahlen Field last night down 3-1, before lashing out for six runs and taking the game 7-3, with 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ'S and 3B BRADY HOUSE'S two-run doubles opening the flood gates...it was Rochester's 25th comeback win...among all full-season Minor League teams this season, the Wings now hold the fourth best team batting average (.302) and OBP (.402) and sixth-best OPS (.865) in the ninth inning.

ABI-MATIC: After going 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI double that gave the Red Wings a late lead last night, 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ is now tied for the second-highest extra-base hit total (7) third-highest OBP (.700) and OPS (1.214) and the fourth-highest SLG (1.214) throughout all of Minor League Baseball, alongside the second-highest batting average (.571) in Triple-A since the All-Star break (min. 10 AB)...the lefty has registered three multi-hit games in his last four contests, and has accounted for nine RBI and six runs in those last four, while also currently holding the lead in RBI (69, 2nd in IL) among all Red Wings.

WHEREFORE ART THOU ROMERO: C MAXWELL ROMERO JR. contributed on both sides of the ball last night, driving in two runs while throwing out two runners from behind the plate...through his first three Triple-A games since debuting on July 18, Romero is batting .429 (3-for-7), with three RBI, four walks, and 1.065 OPS...Romero earned his promotion after hitting a career-high 13 home runs while posting career bests in SLG (.508) and OPS (.887) with Double-A Harrisburg.

BUFFA-BLANKED: Following RHP ANDRY LARA'S 3.1 innings of work last night, five Red Wings relievers took the ball over the remaining 5.2 innings, not allowing a run and striking out seven Bisons...RHP PAXTON SCHULTZ led the way with 2.0 scoreless frames, striking out four swinging...RHP GUS VARLAND shut Buffalo down in the ninth, needing only 18 pitches to get things done...since 7/9, Rochester's relievers have combined for a 2.43 ERA in 37 innings of work, the best mark out of all International League bullpens in that time span.

TREY LIP-STREAK: All during the top of the ninth, SS TREY LIPSCOMB extended his on-base, hit and run streak last night...the righty drove a single to left field and later reached home base on the game-tying run, bringing his on-base streak, which ranks fifth in all of Triple-A, to 15, hitting streak, a career-long mark, to 10, and run streak to 3...with a minimum of 50 at-bats, Lipscomb ranks 10th in SLG (.614) among all Triple-A sluggers, while holding the seventh-highest batting average (.368) and OPS (1.036) alongside the ninth-best OBP (.422) in the International League this month.

RED WINGS REWIND...1916: 110 years ago to the date, future 1927 World Series Champion and then-Toronto RHP URBAN SHOCKER tossed the only 11-inning no-hitter against the Red Wings in franchise history...Shocker, who made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees earlier that season (4/24/1916), allowed one walk and struck out six in a 1-0 Maple Leafs victory over Rochester.







International League Stories from July 22, 2026

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