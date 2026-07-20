Red Wings Finish off Three-Game Sweep of Jacksonville Sunday Night

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Looking to complete the series sweep on a sun-drenched Sunday evening at ESL Ballpark, the Rochester Red Wings (11-10, 55-38) cruised through an 11-2 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (8-12, 50-44). In the bottom of the third, the Red Wings offense carried the workload in their winning effort with a six-run inning, fueled by a grand slam smashed by 1B Abimelec Ortiz, the third grand slam in favor of Rochester this season. All nine Red Wings logged a hit in the evening, and all nine would go on to score a run, which marks the first time that has happened since June 5, 2021 at Worcester.

After two quiet opening innings, the Red Wings struck first in the bottom of the third with a series of events that began with a C Riley Adams walk. Shortly after, 2B Cayden Wallace sent an infield single, allowing Adams to find second, followed by an RBI single shot by DH Maxwell Romero Jr., allowing Adams to reach home plate, putting Rochester up 1-0. The Red Wings blew their lead open shortly after RF Christian Franklin walked, building a bases-loaded opportunity, leading to Abimelec Ortiz taking full advantage by blasting a 414-foot grand slam to right center field, extending the Rochester lead to 5-0. The Wings continued to have a productive half inning after LF Andrew Pinckney sent a double to right field, and eventually found home plate via a passed ball, making it 6-0 Red Wings.

In the top of the fifth, the Red Wings executed a pair of sparkling defensive plays. The first, a spectacular leaping catch by CF Joey Wiemer right before the center field fence, and the second, an inning-ending twin killing, Rochester carried that defensive momentum into offense in the bottom half.

Pinckney drew a leadoff walk before the Red Wings executed a hit-and-run to perfection, with SS Trey Lipscomb shooting a ground ball through the right side to move Pinckney to third. Wiemer again took center stage, ripping a double down the right-field line to score Pinckney and extend Rochester's lead to seven. Adams then looped a single just in front of the diving attempt of the Jacksonville left fielder, bringing home another run, the second of the inning, 2B Cayden Wallace added another run, scoring Wiemer from third, making it 8-0 Wings after five innings of play.

Jacksonville struck back in their half of the sixth. RF Kent Alderman led off with a double, and proceeded to score on a single off the bat of 3B Gage Miller, making it 8-1 Red Wings.

Rochester's first three batters all reached base to start the bottom of the sixth, on a combination of a walk and two cherry hop singles through the right side of the infield. Trey Lipscomb gave the Wings their eight-run advantage back on a fielder's choice groundout, but Rochester wasn't done; they loaded the bases again after a Wiemer five-pitch walk, but only brought in one run on an Adams sac-fly that was just feet from leaving the yard, ending the inning up 11-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp mounted a mini comeback in the ninth, scoring one run on a pair of hard-hit balls, but it wasn't enough to overcome the consistent Red Wings offense, and RHP Jack Sinclair nailed down the 11-2 Red Wings win, solidifying the three-game series sweep.

Southpaw Zach Penrod made his seventh start of the season on Sunday. In 2.0 innings of work, Penrod did not allow a run, let up one hit, and struck out one batter. RHP Luis Perales replaced Penrod in the third inning. Perales allowed one run on five hits and threw seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings. RHP Luke Young came in to pitch in the seventh. Young did not allow a run or hit in 1.1 innings and threw one strikeout. RHP Jack Sinclair came in to wrap the evening up in the bottom of the ninth, and allowed one run on two hits and threw three strikeouts in 1.0 inning to secure the series sweep for Rochester.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is RHP Luis Perales, the Venezuelan native, who powered through 4.2 innings in relief of opener Zach Penrod, allowing only one run on five hits and two walks, striking out seven. This month, Perales is rocking a 1.23 ERA in 14.2 innings of work.

Rochester will use Monday's off day to make the short trip down I-90 before opening a six-game series against their Thruway rivals in Buffalo on Tuesday. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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