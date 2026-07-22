Gorman, Bernal Homer in Redbirds Series-Opening Loss to Bulls

Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game series and continued a nine-game homestand with a 10-8 loss to the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Catcher Leo Bernal and third baseman Nolan Gorman each smacked a home run in the loss. Bernal drilled a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, his 12th of the season. The switch-hitting backstop drove in three runs in the game to push his tally to 56 on the season and reached three times. Gorman crushed a solo blast to lead off the bottom of the fifth. The RBI marked the 100th in the left-handed slugger's Memphis career.

All nine Redbirds reached safely in the game while seven of the nine starters reached at least twice. Designated hitter Colton Ledbetter, center fielder Victor Scott II and second baseman César Prieto each drove in a run. Memphis stranded the tying run on base in the ninth inning after it trailed 10-4 after the top of the fifth inning.

Starting pitcher Pete Hansen (1-4) allowed six runs on nine hits, walked none and struck out four in 4.1 innings pitched. Two runs charged to the left-handed pitcher scored after his exit. Brycen Mautz, Ryan Fernandez and Hancel Rincón combined for 4.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, July 22 to continue a six-game series and a nine-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







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