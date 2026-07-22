Bisons Softball Clinic Set for August 8 with 21 Outs and M&T Bank

Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Get ready, girls... because the Bisons have once again partnered with 21 Outs and M&T Bank for our 2nd Annual Softball Clinic, Saturday, August 8th at Sahlen Field (9:30am-12pm)!

Take your game to the next level with instruction in softball fast pitch, hitting, slapping, baserunning and fielding from our amazing collection of local coaches and collegiate softball stars! Our softball clinic is open to girls aged 10-15 and your registration to the Bisons Softball Clinic will also includes two Bisons 2026 Flex Tickets that can be used for any game this season as well as a 21 Outs Drawstring Bag!

Cost of the Clinic is just $70 (plus fees), but SPACE IS LIMITED! So, if you want to be a part of this amazing first ever event, be sure to register today! REGISTER TODAY!







International League Stories from July 22, 2026

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