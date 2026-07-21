Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 21 at Buffalo

Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (11-10, 56-38) vs. Buffalo Bisons (11-10, 46-50)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Andry Lara (2-6, 5.81) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-1, 9.00)

HOW SWEEP IT IS: Looking to complete the series sweep on a sun-drenched Sunday evening at ESL Ballpark, the Rochester Red Wings cruised through an 11-2 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp...in the bottom of the third, the Red Wings offense carried the workload in their winning effort with a six-run inning, fueled by a grand slam smashed by 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ, the third grand slam in favor of Rochester this season...the Red Wings used their scheduled off-day Monday to travel west to Buffalo for the first time in 2026, and will begin a six-game set against the Bisons tonight...RHP ANDRY LARA will take the mound for Rochester against Buffalo RHP Simeon Woods Richardson... All nine Red Wings starters logged a hit and scored a run in the contest, the first time doing so since 6/5/2021 at Worcester, and the first time at home since 9/2/2005 vs. Syracuse.

BY AN(DR)Y MEANS NECESSARY: RHP ANDRY LARA is slated to make his 18th start (19th app.) of the season tonight, the second-most starts among all Nationals Minor League pitchers...the Venezuela native was not credited with a decision his last time out on 7/12 at WOR, allowing one earned on three hits with a strikeout and a walk each over 3.2 innings of work...among International League pitchers with at least 40.0 innings pitched away from home this season, Lara ranks second with a 3.45 K/BB, third with a 1.08 WHIP, fourth with a .219 BAA, and fifth with a 3.46 ERA (16 ER/41.2 IP).

SOUTHPAW SWINGIN': Sunday's victory over opener LHP Patrick Monteverde marked the Wings' 20th win over a left hand starting pitcher, improving their record to 20-5 on the season in those games...when facing southpaw starters, the Red Wings lead the International League in team batting average (.304) and on-base percentage (.389)...they also rank third in RBI (76) and slugging percentage (.529), fifth in hits (122), and T-6th in home runs (20)... leading the way for the Wings is SS PHILLIP GLASSER, who leads the IL (min. 25 AB vs. LH SP) with a .481 batting average, followed by teammates BRADY HOUSE (4th, .444), YOHANDY MORALES (7th, .400), and TREY LIPSCOMB (9th, .394), all ranking in the top ten against left-hand starters.

YOU BETTER ABI-LIEVE IT: 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ launched a 414-foot grand slam in the six-run third inning for Rochester Sunday night...the blast was his team-leading 38th extra-base hit on the season, and third-best 17th home run...it also marked the third grand slam by a Red Wing this season, and the third of Ortiz's professional career...the three game series against the Jumbo Shrimp (since 7/17) saw the Puerto Rico native lead all Triple-A batters with five extra base hits, and hold a share of the lead in both RBI (7) and runs scored (5)...he also ranked in the top five in on-base percentage (2nd, .667), slugging percentage (2nd, 1.182), total bases (T-2nd, 13), and batting average (5th, .545)...he is now just one RBI shy of 100 in his Triple-A career... Since making his professional debut in 2021, Ortiz ranks seventh in Minor League Baseball with 115 home runs.

ANDREW YOU GLAD?: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY went 2-for-4 in Sunday's win, scoring two runs, hitting a double, and logging a walk...he extended his hitting streak to 15 games, the current longest active hitting streak in the International League, and tied for the longest by a Red Wing since Darren Baker hit safely in 17-straight from 8/7-28 in 2024...since his streak began on 6/28, the Alabama native is leading the team in runs (16) and has a slash line of .377/.409/.492.

OFF THE WALL(ACE): 2B CAYDEN WALLACE went 2-for-4 against Jacksonville, his third Triple-A multi-hit game that included an RBI single...the Arkansas native is currently on both a six game hitting and on base streak dating back to 7/9 at WOR...in nine games since making his Triple-A debut on 7/4, the second baseman is batting .300 (9-for-30) with seven RBI and an OPS of .844.

SWEET LUIS: RHP LUIS PERALES came on in relief in the third inning Sunday afternoon, and allowed one earned on five hits across 4.2 innings to pick up his fourth win of the season...the Guacara, Venezuela native struck out seven and walked two in the outing, and is now T-8th in the International League with 38 strikeouts since the beginning of June...over his last four appearances since 6/28, Perales ranks seventh in the IL (min. 10.0 IP) with a 1.45 ERA (3 ER/18.2 IP) with 22 strikeouts, 11 walks, a 1.23 WHIP and a .179 BAA...the hard-throwing right-hander owns the third-fastest pitch in the IL with a 98.5 MPH four-seam fastball, and his changeup yields the 12th-lowest average exit velocity of any pitch at 81.7 MPH (both min. 15.0 IP)... Perales is six strikeouts shy of 300 in his professional career...Sunday night's outing marked his 10th win.

RED WINGS REWIND...2016: The Red Wings most recent complete game performance on the mound came 10 years ago today, when LHP ANDREW ALBERS allowed one earned on six hits across 9.0 full innings of work, while striking out five and walking none in a 6-1 victory over Syracuse...it is one of 54 complete games in 9.0 inning contests by Red Wings pitchers since 2004...DH ADAM BRETT WALKER and 1B BYUNGHO PARK each went deep in the contest to power the offense, a solo and three-run shot, respectively, to account for four of the six Rochester runs.







International League Stories from July 21, 2026

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