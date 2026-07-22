Dazzling Defense Gives Indians Series-Opening Win over IronPigs

Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Connor Wietgrefe tossed 5.2 innings with one unearned run as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 2-1, on Tuesday night at Victory Field. Jesus Castillo threw out the tying run to end the eighth inning and Beau Burrows escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to secure victory.

A two-run fifth inning was all the Indians (15-7, 46-51) needed, with an RBI single by Ronny Simon knotting the game and Enmanuel Valdez hitting a go-ahead sacrifice fly. Shawn Ross doubled to open the inning and Dominic Fletcher followed with a single. With one out, Simon and Valdez manufactured the lead.

Wietgrefe (W, 3-2) shined again as the southpaw has allowed just one earned run in his last three starts (18.2ip). IronPigs (10-12, 45-52) catcher Paul McIntosh singled home their lone run in the fourth frame after an error by third baseman Duce Gourson.

Justin Meis followed him with 1.1 scoreless innings and Mike Clevinger tossed a scoreless eighth frame, with Castillo nabbing former Indianapolis player Liover Peguero from left field to end the inning. Burrows (S, 7) navigated danger in the ninth inning. With runners at the corners and no outs, he induced a lineout double play. Burrows then loaded the bases and got a 1-2 groundout with the force at home to end the game.

Lehigh Valley right-hander Andrew Painter (L, 0-2) had a strong outing on the opposing side, striking out eight Indians batters and walking just one.

Indianapolis and Lehigh Valley continue their six-game series on Wednesday at 1:35 PM. RHP Noah Davis (1-8, 4.50) will take the mound for the Indians with LHP Kolby Allard (2-2, 5.86) on the hill for the IronPigs.







International League Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.