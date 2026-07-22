Scherzer Strikes out Seven in Bisons Win over Rochester

Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Max Scherzer struck out a season-high seven batters while allowing no runs or hits, as the Buffalo Bisons cruised past the Rochester Red Wings 9-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Josh Kasevich had a multi-hit game for Buffalo to give him in sole possession of the third most hits (103) in the IL. Kasevich doubled in the bottom of the second inning to drive in two runs and singled in the eighth. He also scored a run as well in the second and drew a walk in the fifth.

Kasevich gave the Bisons their first two runs on the game's first hit from either team. With two outs in the bottom of the second inning on a zero-and-two count, Kasevich crushed a two-run double to the left-field wall. Jay Harry followed the two-run double with one of his own to right field on a zero-and-two count, giving Buffalo a 4-0 lead.

The Bisons' bats stayed hot to start the third. On the very first pitch of the at-bat, Davis Schneider blasted a solo shot to left-center field to extend his team-leading on-base streak to 30 games.

Harry added another run to Buffalo's lead in the fourth inning. He hit a sac-fly to deep left field to score Daz Cameron to increase the advantage to 6-0.

William Simoneit would increase the deficit in the fifth. With two outs in the bottom half of the inning, Simoneit singled to center field to drive in Josh Rivera. Then, on a wild pitch and an error to catcher Riley Adams, both Simoneit and Cameron scored to make it 9-0.

Rochester avoided the shutout in the top of the seventh inning. With two outs, Brady House hit a solo shot to right field to give the Red Wings their first run and hit of the game.

Abimelec Ortiz would tack on one more run for Rochester in the ninth. Ortiz grounded out to first base to drive in pinch hitter Kyle Hayes, cutting the deficit to 9-2.

Tanner Andrews helped seal the win for Buffalo. Although he gave up one run and a hit, Andrews struck out a pair to get his ninth save of the season. He is now tied for second for the most saves in the IL.

Buffalo and Rochester are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Thursday at Sahlen Field. The series is tied 1-1. Richard Gallardo will be the starting pitcher for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from July 22, 2026

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