Adams Shoves as Knights Win Second Straight over Tides

Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights used a brilliant starting pitching performance from right-hander Mason Adams on Wednesday evening to beat the Norfolk Tides 8-4. Adams had plenty of help from the hitters as Charlotte's offense pounded out 12 hits and worked an additional six walks.

The scoring began with a three-spot in the bottom of the second inning. Rikuu Nishida drew a bases-loaded walk, Everson Pereira drove in a run on a fielder's choice, and Austin Hays cracked an RBI double to the left centerfield gap.

Andy Weber added another run to the tally in the third with an RBI double, then smoked a solo Home Run in the sixth inning to increase the lead. Riley Unroe and Tim Elko also went deep in the victory.

Adams spun five shutout innings, limited Norfolk to one hit, and struck out five. The Tides managed a few runs off the Knights bullpen; however, the result was never in doubt.

Weber led the way with three hits while Unroe, Hays, Elko, and Korey Lee poured in a pair of base hits to the attack.

Charlotte now holds a two-games-to-zero lead in the six-game series with Game Three slated for Thursday night at 7:04pm ET.







International League Stories from July 22, 2026

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