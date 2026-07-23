Adams Shoves as Knights Win Second Straight over Tides
Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights used a brilliant starting pitching performance from right-hander Mason Adams on Wednesday evening to beat the Norfolk Tides 8-4. Adams had plenty of help from the hitters as Charlotte's offense pounded out 12 hits and worked an additional six walks.
The scoring began with a three-spot in the bottom of the second inning. Rikuu Nishida drew a bases-loaded walk, Everson Pereira drove in a run on a fielder's choice, and Austin Hays cracked an RBI double to the left centerfield gap.
Andy Weber added another run to the tally in the third with an RBI double, then smoked a solo Home Run in the sixth inning to increase the lead. Riley Unroe and Tim Elko also went deep in the victory.
Adams spun five shutout innings, limited Norfolk to one hit, and struck out five. The Tides managed a few runs off the Knights bullpen; however, the result was never in doubt.
Weber led the way with three hits while Unroe, Hays, Elko, and Korey Lee poured in a pair of base hits to the attack.
Charlotte now holds a two-games-to-zero lead in the six-game series with Game Three slated for Thursday night at 7:04pm ET.
International League Stories from July 22, 2026
- Driscoll Records Grand Slam in Bulls Win - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Caught Late by Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Adams Shoves as Knights Win Second Straight over Tides - Charlotte Knights
- Wagaman's Two-Out, Two-Run Knock Completes Comeback in 5-4 Win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers Strike Fast, Break Late Tie in 7-5 Triumph over Iowa - Gwinnett Stripers
- Hens Get Shut out in Game Two vs. Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Break Six-Game Skid with 9-0 Win over Toledo - Louisville Bats
- I-Cubs Fall to Gwinnett 7-5 - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Hammer Five Homers, Toss Two-Hit Shutout in 9-0 Thumping of Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Indians Defeat IronPigs 2-1 in Pitching Battle - Indianapolis Indians
- House Homers in Midweek Loss to Bisons - Rochester Red Wings
- 'Pigs Boxed out by Indy in Pitcher's Duel for a Second Straight Game - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Scherzer Strikes out Seven in Bisons Win over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- July 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Gwinnett Stripers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 22, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Team up with M&T Bank for Postgame Drone Show After Saturday's Game vs. Rochester (6:35 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 22 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Storm Chasers Open Series with 9-8 Win over Bees - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons Softball Clinic Set for August 8 with 21 Outs and M&T Bank - Buffalo Bisons
- Sounds Suffer Extra-Inning Walk-Off Loss to Sugar Land - Nashville Sounds
- Seven-Run Fifth Keeps Bulls Atop Standings - Durham Bulls
- Gorman, Bernal Homer in Redbirds Series-Opening Loss to Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.