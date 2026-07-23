Stripers Strike Fast, Break Late Tie in 7-5 Triumph over Iowa
Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Jose Azocar tallied three RBIs for the Gwinnett Stripers (11-11, 49-47), including a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning to defeat the Iowa Cubs (13-11, 43-52) 7-5 on Wednesday night at Gwinnett Field. The series is tied at 1-1.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers got going fast with two runs in the first inning, including a solo homer by Brett Wisely (6) to make it 2-0. Gwinnett took a 4-0 lead in the second inning as Carlos Santana drove in a pair with a single. Another Stripers run came across in the third thanks to a sacrifice fly by Azocar, pushing the lead to 5-0. Iowa battled back and scored five straight runs, four coming in the sixth inning. With the game tied 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh, Azocar dropped a looping two-run single into left field to give Gwinnett the lead back at 7-5. In the ninth, James Karinchak (S, 6) entered with two outs and the tying run at the plate, earning a one-out save.
Key Contributors: Azocar (1-for-3, sacrifice fly, 3 RBIs) had his second three-RBI game this season. Wisely (3-for-5, homer, RBI) launched his second home run in three games. Austin Gomber (W, 2-4) threw 2.2 innings (2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO) for the win in relief. For Iowa, Owen Ayers (2-for-4, double, RBI) had two of the club's six hits.
Noteworthy: The win marked the Stripers' first ever over Iowa. Patrick Clohisy (2-for-4) has hit safely in seven straight games to start his Triple-A career, batting .556. Both Ronald Acuña Jr. (2-for-5, 2 runs, steal) and Ha-Seong Kim (1-for-4, RBI, steal) continued rehab assignments for the Atlanta Braves.
Next Game (Thursday, July 23): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's Throwback Thursday, 2010's Night. Relive the 2010s with chart-topping hits and viral vibes at the ballpark, as well as $2 Sahlen's hot dogs and $3 domestic beers. It's also Qualtrics Dream Days. TV Broadcast: 7:00 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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